Arts & Entertainments

Clueless woman clicks picture with the world’s deadliest animal

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

Little did a tourist know that an exotic trip to Indonesia could turn deadly. The woman barely made her way out of the clutches of death. Although posted on Thursday, the video was shot three years ago, when the woman – an animal research student then – was studying in Bali.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, depicting the scary experience has received over 5.5 million views. The caption read, “Going to Bali and unknowingly holding one of the most dangerous animals”, adding: “Called my dad crying 3 hours later”. According to reports, the clip shows the tourist casually cupping her hands. It was only later that she came to know that the small and harmless looking brown octopus with dark blue speckles crawling between her palms, has enough venom to kill more than 20 humans.

After posing for photos with the creature, she looked it up online to find out it was a blue-ringed octopus, one of the deadliest animals in the ocean. It’s been reported, in the past, many unaware people have been bitten by the octopus and didn’t realise it until it was too late. Although the octopus grows to about four inches, it is one of the most venomous animals on earth, alongside the box jellyfish and cone snail. Its toxin can induce breathing problems and paralysis within 10 minutes. Other symptoms include nausea, vision loss or blindness, muscle numbness, loss of senses and loss of motor skills.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Handing over National Theatre to Banks, a tragedy for arts, culture sector –Oteh

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Notable theatre director, founder and artistic director of the acclaimed Jos Repertory Theatre (JRT), Dr. Patrick-Jude Oteh, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME, explains why the practice of theatre has to be re-defined and how Covid-19 pandemic has affected JRT. He also talks about the handing over of the National Arts Theatre to the Banker’s […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady trolled for 5ft 10 inches long hair she hasn’t cut for 15 years

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A woman who calls herself ‘Japan’s Rapunzel’ has been subjected to internet trolling after she revealed that she spent the last 15 years growing out her jaw-dropping locks. Dancer and model Rin Kambe from Tokyo noted in a Facebook post shared on Thursday that she was never permitted to have long hair as a child […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ekanem warns against self-medications

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nollywood actress Didi Ekanem took to social media to share a video showing her on a hospital bed. According to the actress, she landed at the medical facility after using some malaria drugs. Didi stated that the medicine made her dizzy and she could not feel herself for a long time. She said: “This past […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica