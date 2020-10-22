CMA condemns denying medicare for #ENDSARS injured victims

…wants murderers of defenseless protesters prosecuted

President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA), Dr. Osahon Enabulele has raised the alarm over the despicable acts preventing ambulance services and medical care for the injured victims of the peaceful protest (code-named #ENDSARS and described the development as most unfortunate and unacceptable.

Enabulele who condemned the assault and alleged murder of the defenseless civilian protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos State on Tuesday, urged the Nigerian government to take up the medical care of injured victims, guarantee unfettered access to physicians and healthcare workers to care for them, and to bring all the culprits who perpetrated the shameful act to quick justice, through transparent investigation and prosecution.

It will be recalled that there has been peaceful protest against police brutality during which protesters have been calling for reforms of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in various parts of Nigeria and the development have been characterised by the firing of live bullets at the protesting civilians, with several deaths and fatal injuries recorded.

Noting the enormous human casualties and its implications for health and security, the CMA similarly called on the Government of Nigeria to urgently calm the situation by arresting further intimidation, assaults and murder of the peaceful protesters, ensuring the arrest of criminals and hoodlums who are attacking peaceful demonstrators, ensuring strict adherence to existing International treaties on fundamental human rights, and International treaties that govern the treatment of civilians, as enshrined in the Geneva Declaration of 1949.

According to Enabulele, “The CMA deeply regrets the loss of lives and strongly condemns this unwarranted murder of civilian protesters and gross assault on their fundamental human and health rights.

“The CMA condoles the families of those murdered at the Lekki Toll gate and other parts of Nigeria, and prays for the repose of their souls.”

Similarly, he said the “CMA appreciated all physicians and healthcare workers who have so far offered to provide medical care to the injured victims, and urged the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to sustain its leadership roles in ensuring full medical and psychological rehabilitation of the injured.”

The president of the CMA also called on all parties to exercise restraint and embrace peaceful means, constructive and altruistic dialogue, laced with respect for the rule of law, respect for human and health rights, and the dignity of human lives.

