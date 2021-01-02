Health

CMA President seeks adherence to infection prevention against COVID-19

Appolonia Adeyemi

 

 

 

President of the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA, Dr. Osahon Enabulele has called for sustained adherence to Infection Prevention and Control measures in the new year.

In his New Year’s message to all physicians in the commonwealth of nations and the world at large, Enabulele maintained that efforts must be stepped up to stamp out COVID-19 in the new year.

According to him, there is a need for people to adhere to infection control measures including hand and respiratory hygiene, as well as the use of face mask in public.

He, however, further renewed CMA call on governments to give greater priority to the welfare and protection of physicians and other healthcare workers, as they lead the fight against COVID-19.

He said: “Though, the challenges remain daunting, the CMA is very convinced that through our greater resolve laced with greater global solidarity, and with God on our side, these challenges can surely be overcome.

“As we rejoice over our successful cross over from a phenomenally challenging year (2020) coloured by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commonwealth Medical Association heartily welcomes all Physicians, Healthcare workers, and citizens of the Commonwealth of Nations to a New Year (2021) of hope and great expectations.

“While the CMA remains proud of the professional commitment, sacrifices and attainments of physicians and other healthcare workers in the outgone year (despite challenging working conditions), the Association deeply regrets that some of our colleagues and citizens were unable to cross with us to the new year.

“Our hearts and prayers remain with them, their families and loved ones.

“The CMA is thankful for the support and contributions received from everyone in the outgone year, including NMAs in the Commonwealth of Nations, the World Medical Association, other professional bodies and organisations, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations, Rt.Hon.Patricia Scotland QC, and the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, amongst others.”

He added: “We wish everyone a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling New Year.”

