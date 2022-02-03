Business

CMAN chair lauds FG, CBN for boosting economy

Posted on

Mr. Mohammed Lawal Bello, the new Chairman of the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN), has commended the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria for boosting the economy. At his first public engagement during the inauguration of the new BUA Cement three million metric tonnes plant commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in Sokoto recently, Lawal lauded the efforts of the Buhari administration and the Godwin Emefieleled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaborating with stakeholders for their positive impact on the economy. Adamawa-born Bello is a technocrat and businessman.

His coming on board is expected to re-engineer the activities of CMAN to conform to its objectives and goals and, at the same time, ensure the public gets value for money in cement purchases from manufacturers. In addition, his assumption as CMAN chairman will also bring dynamism and focus to the association’s goal and objectives of providing quality services to cement consumers while protecting the interest of its member. Bello is a founding member of skygeoscan, a company involved in using patented thermovision tomography technology to scan for oil, gas and solid minerals.

An experienced engineer, he started his career in 1985 as an engineer with the engineering and technical services department of NNPC and resigned in 1988 to set up his business. He is the founder of the universal petroleum company limited, Robinson international inspections limited, international diamond drilling company limited, and he also owns a joint venture with an American company called Delaney.

Bello is the past chairman, board of directors, Nitel-Mtel, and also the past vice-chairman/commissioner (renewable energy, research, and development) of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Abuja. After his service in 2015, he got involved in the renewable energy of the power sector, consulting and partnering with petroleum and power industries. He is the Chairman of the Gede Foundation, an NGO involved in fighting HIV/ AIDS and other diseases in Africa. He is a Harvard alumnus and member of the renowned energy institute, United kingdom.

 

Our Reporters

