CMB brings traditional banking to grassroots

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The Cooperative Mortgage Bank (CMB) has introduced ‘Agency Banking system, Coop One-Stop’ a unique grass root banking system, which is aimed at providing employment for Nigerians who are willing to take banking to their neighbourhoods and make huge profit.
Speaking in a statement made available to Sunday telegraph in Ibadan, CMB’s Head Communications and Public Relations, Olufunmilayo Afolabi, explained that the innovation was in furtherance of the bank’s commitment to bringing banking closer to the populace for efficiency and transparency.
The initiative, he added, was designed to allow agents who would be physically present in Cooperative Society Offices, local governments, universities, markets, villages and small communities to provide regular banking services and perform other functions which encompass National Social Housing Savings Scheme, Cooperative Save for Shelter and Thrift Savings (Ajọ).
The Head of Agency Banking, Mrs. Stella Abu, added that Agency Banking has grown over the years since it was first initiated in Brazil in 1999 due to its versatility, stating that CMB is currently adopting the method to make banking easier for all.
While calling on interested Nigerians to embrace the opportunity, Mrs. Abu disclosed that Agents will benefit from adequate training and provision of necessary facilities specially designed for the project.
The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CMB, Kabir Tukur, assured both existing and potential customers of exceptional service delivery and commitment to satisfaction

