CMD: Fraudsters’ve duped job seekers of N18m in Ekwueme hospital

The Chief Medical Director of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AEFUTHA) in Ebonyi State, Dr. Emeka Onwe, yesterday said some desperate job seekers have lost N18 million to fraudsters, who are on the rampage in the hospital and using his name and photographs to perpetrate their nefarious activities.

This was as he said that the Teaching Hospital was not recruiting new members of staff, even as he expressed worry over the increase in employment scam in the institution. Onwe stated this at AE-FUTHA 1 while addressing members of the Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State chapter, who visited him in his office.

He disclosed that police had arrested some of the fraudsters while the management of the hospital had also reported the matter to the Department of State Service (DSS) for investigation and necessary action. Onwe added: “Every moment, people will just be saying we are employing workers and they are just using that to defraud innocent citizens of the country by collecting money from them and using my name.”

Like this: Like Loading...