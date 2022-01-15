CMD of LUTH commends Bruderhilfe over its charity initiative

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Professor Chris Bode, has commended Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative for spreading joy among different people, communities and organisations across Nigeria through its care giving and charity walk initiative.

He gave the commendation during the week when he received various medical items and consumables on behalf of the hospital management donated to it by the group, which was led by its President, Mary Oluwabamigbe Bruder. The items donated which run into millions of naira are sophisticated medical equipment and items that are deployed for use by specialised hospitals for surgeries and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) management procedures. Professor Bode described the kind gesture of the group as highly appreciated and a welcome development that would go a long way in helping the hospital serve the public better. According to him, ‘‘I can promise you that all these things, which you have given us in LUTH will be used judiciously for the good of all those who need them.’’

He also called for continuous assistance, saying that health care delivery is expensive with most people not able to afford it. ‘‘We are hoping that this will be the beginning of a wonderful relationship between your group and us. “We need all those things and more because a lot of the services we render here are render for next to no cost.’’ Expressing delight and excitement over the development, Bruder, who gave a brief background to the group and its various initiatives, said that the choice of LUTH was informed by its commitment to deliver good medical care to Nigerian populace and the faith that Nigerians repose in the medical outfit. She said: “We are in LUTH because it is the last hope of poor Nigerians as they believe and know that when they come here that they will be well taken care of.’’

