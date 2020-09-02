CMD, two others abducted in Ondo

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Idoani General Hospital in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The CMD, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, was abducted on Monday night alongside a record officer with the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola, and another victim, yet to be identified at press time. Sources said the victims were kidnapped while on transit to Owo through Owani-Idoani Road. They were ambushed at a bad portion of the road, the sources added. It was learnt that the CMD’s driver was shot in the arm but was said to have escaped from the scene after which he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident. He said efforts were on to rescue the victims as security agents, assisted by local hunters, had begun combing the forest in the area.
Related Articles
In a first, Trump dons mask in visit to military medical facility
President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers. The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center marked Trump’s first public appearance […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Troops had 17 encounters with suspected terrorists in June – Military
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The military has said that troops on clearance operations in the North East theatre, had a total of 17 fierce encounters with suspected Boko Haram, and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) elements. It further noted that 75 of the non-state actors (NSAs) were killed during the confrontations, which witnessed […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)