CMD, two others abducted in Ondo

Gunmen have kidnapped the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Idoani General Hospital in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The CMD, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, was abducted on Monday night alongside a record officer with the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola, and another victim, yet to be identified at press time. Sources said the victims were kidnapped while on transit to Owo through Owani-Idoani Road. They were ambushed at a bad portion of the road, the sources added. It was learnt that the CMD’s driver was shot in the arm but was said to have escaped from the scene after which he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident. He said efforts were on to rescue the victims as security agents, assisted by local hunters, had begun combing the forest in the area.

