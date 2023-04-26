Cmomo to mark birthday with new single

Multiple talented Nigerian music artiste and producer, Iboi Simeon Unuaneh, better known as CMOMO is set to release his latest music project in commemoration of his birthday on April 29, 2023.

The South Africa-based artiste started the year with a bang when he was featured alongside American superstar, Akon, in a three-day music appearance in Cape Town.

Announcing the event via his verified Instagram page, @cmomoofficial, the Ikebe crooner posted a poster on January 3 with the caption: “3 Nights With Akon, Tuesday, 03, January 2023,

featuring CMOMO, at Saint Lounge CPT, 37 Harrington Street Cape Town, CBD.”

In a post accompanying the posters, Cmomo wrote: “Starting the year on a platter of gold. It’s me and @akon tonight at @saintloungecpt. You don’t need to be asked if you are coming. Stay at home and become a Mumu this new year.”

He further explained: “When @saintloungecpt decides to light up the country and Africa as a whole, they do it big. It’s me and @akon tonight. I am only available for big things this year. If you [are] ready for bigger things, come and party with me tonight.”

Cmomo, who owned Momo Production Studio, one of the biggest music and visual production companies in South Africa, has been busy over the past three months, the reason his April 25 post did not come as a bolt from the blues.

Posting on his Instagram page, he informed his followers: “It’s my birthday week and we are about to party like crazy as I drop this masterpiece on my birthday the 29th of April.” He also posted a poster for the new song titled “Insecurity.”

CMOMO is arguably one of the most celebrated Nigerian Artists in South Africa because of the amount of shows he attends and performs in a foreign land.

He is an Ableton certified producer and runs one of the biggest production studios in Johannesburg.