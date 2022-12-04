News

CMS Grammar School wins 2022 Cup

…Winning school, students, teachers rewarded with prizes

 

CMS Grammar School, Lagos has emerged winner of the Senior Secondary Schools, Ultimate Public Speaking Face-Off tagged The Eloquence Cup displacing defending champions, Queens College organised by the School of Eloquence in Lagos recently.

Speaking on the theme: The Nigerian Youth and ‘Japa’ Syndrome; Which Way Forward, students from six secondary schools debated on mass emigration that has resulted in many persons of productive age leaving the country.

Students from three participat ing schools – Leopold Favour; CMS Grammar School; Abiola Oyindamola; Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School and Precious Oyinlola of Queens College Lagos clinched first ,second and third prizes with cash rewards of N100,000; N75,000 and N50,000 respectively.

Ubong Essien, a certified speaking professional, Founder of the school and convener of the Eloquence Cup described teachers as heroes of the outstanding performances of their students in a competition aimed at identifying and sharpening their speaking potentials earlier in life “While I commend the students for their brilliant performances, we want to specially applaud their teachers for helping to discover them early and nurturing them further.

“The students have shown a vast understanding of the issue discussed with research based figures and statistically defending their positions on the subject matter. They have also proven, through the debates, to be very abreast with current affairs.

“These were fallouts of teachers’ effort in unearthing their speaking potentials required for day to day engagements at school, in the society and in their future endeavour

 

