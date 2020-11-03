Metro & Crime

CMUL consultant medical microbiologist, Coker, dies at 74

A retired Consultant Medical Microbiologist, Prof. Olusegun Akitoye Coker, has died at the age of 74. Coker served as Head, Department of Medical Microbiology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Idi-Araba, Lagos, on several occasions.

 

 

According to a statement issued on behalf of his mentees and signed by Prof. Wellington Oyibo, the Microbiologist died after a brief illness on September 24. He supervised 15 doctoral and 85 masters’ candidates as well as mentored numerous academics, researchers and professionals around the world. “His interest in the academia and nation building was unparalleled and he will forever be missed,” Oyibo said.

 

Coker was a Fellow of the Medical College of Nigeria, Faculty of Pathology (F.M.C.Path.) Nigeria; Fellow of the West African College of Physicians (F.W.A.C.P.); Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, (F.R.C. Path, U.K.); Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science (FAS Nigeria) and member of the Senate of the University of Lagos.

 

He was also an external examiner to many universities in Nigeria and Africa and also an examiner in Medical Microbiology for the Fellowship Examination of the West African College of Physicians and the National Post-Graduate Medical College and National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Faculty of Pathology; Assistant Secretary National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria, Faculty of Pathology (1990 – 1994). Coker is survived by four children. He will be laid to rest on the November 19, 2020 after a ‘Day of Tributes’ on November 17 at the Old Great Hall, CMUL, Idi-Araba, Lagos.

