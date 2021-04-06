Business

CNC seeks govt’s intervention to save industry

The Joint Consultative and Negotiating Council (JCNC) has called for government’s intervention in terms of provision of funds and access to credit and foreign exchange.

 

In a communique issued at the end of its three-day conference in Abuja, Nnadi Hector and Abubakar Sadiq, President in Council and Council Secretary, respectively, also called for increase in domestic operations through one single market of Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

 

The conference urged airlines to adopt technology innovations to ensure long term survival in a dynamic and a more competitive environment. It further called for the creation of an inter-African trade framework throughout the African continent under the free trade agreement and as is the case in the European Union and North America while there should a levelplaying field for a healthy competition.

 

The body stressed the need for balanced and equal slots in Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) and Open Skies Agreements and the adoption of co-sharing philosophy and understanding with foreign airlines.

 

The conference further advised government to support the aviation sector in terms of funding, safety, certification, transparency and credit worthiness.

 

It also suggested the need for collaboration by trade unions in the areas of training of capacity building, avoidance of industrial unrest and zero flight disruptions. Establishment of the National Council on Civil Aviation (NCCA) where experts, professionals and industry players and key stakeholders may assemble to rub minds, exchange views and take stock of emerging trends, challenges and dynamics in global aviation business.

 

Earlier, the conference noted, among other things, the sharp drop in level of investment in the a:viation Sector, unavoidable shutting down of core Aviation businesses and allied business within and outside the airports, inability to fund personnel cost comprising salaries, allowances and other entitled emoluments and inevitable loss of jobs through declaration of redundancy and series of outright retrenchment across the board.

 

Others include, adverse effects of the pandemic on foreign exchange emergence of inconvenient situations on passenger safety, comfort and security, inevitable/outright cancellation of major airline operations such as international flights, domestic flights, Hajj/Jerusalem airlifting of pilgrims.

 

The Joint Council of Unions strongly opined that the challenges highlighted above were largely surmountable irrespective of the devastating effects of COVID-19.

