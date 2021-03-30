CNG: CBN votes N200bn as FG targets 2,000 stations

…cheaper fuel for vehicle users

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has set up N200 billion infrastructure fund to support auto-gas facility roll-out by marketers as the Federal Government is targeting the establishment of 2,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in the next six months.

Group Managing Director, Rainoil Limited, Mr. Gabriel Ogbechie, who declared this during a webinar on ”Deregulation and Sustainable National Energy Future through Natural Gas,” maintained that the move was aimed at providing a cheaper and cleaner alternative for vehicle users as the country moves toward the full deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector.

The webinar was organised by the National Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC). Ogbechie said a high delegation of government functionaries recently met with oil marketers to encourage investments on the autogas scheme.

According to him, a N200 billion infrastructure fund has been set up by CBN to support autogas facility roll-out by marketers. He said: “Nigeria requires about $6 billion worth of investment. Marketers can leverage on this opportunity by investing in gas adoption and utilisation.

”Investment can be made in areas such as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bulk storage, LPG trucks, LPG filling plants, LPG skids and Gas cylinder manufacturing, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants.”

The Rainoil boss maintained that government could not continue to subsidise premium motor spirit, noting that N10.413 trillion was spent on fuel subsidy between 2006 and 2019.

He said the huge funds could be channeled to other critical sectors of the economy such as health care, education and infrastructure development.

Ogbechie expressed optimism that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would bring about the deregulation of the downstream sector by law and not by government policy.

“A fully liberalised sector will enable marketers to freely source products and leverage supply chain options.

It will create a level playing field and increased competition will improve efficiency and customer-service. “It will allow for better planning and forecasting by marketers as well as attract more Foreign Direct Investment,” he said. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s gas production has recorded a marginal decline of three per cent to 3,004.06 bcf in one year.

This development is coming as a negative momentum to the Federal Government’s determination in improving the utilisation of gas in the country.

According to statistics obtained from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation for the period – November 2019 and November 2020 – a total of 3,004.06 BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,642.69 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) during the period.

Period-to-date production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 67.29 per cent, 19.97 per cent and 12.74 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

While comparing the previous year’s production for the period November 2018 to November 2019, a total of 3,091.24 BCF of gas was produced representing an average daily production of 7,882.27 mmscfd during the period.

The report noted that gas production in November 2020 also decreased by 3.86 per cent at 222.34BCF compared to the output in October 2020; translating to an average daily production of 7,411.52mmscfd.

Reacting to the production drop, NNPC spokesman, Kennie Obateru, said the drop is attributed to the nation’s adherence to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC’s production quota system. “Nigeria was being accused of not adhering to OPEC quota system, but over time, we have paid back what we oversupplied, and, as at last week, OPEC alluded to the fact that Nigeria has now fully complied.”

The report further stated that the daily average natural gas supply to gas power plants increased by 5.21 per cent to 789mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 3,358MW.

Out of the 219.67 BCF of gas supplied in November 2020, a total of 137.41 BCF of gas was commercialised; consisting of 39.99 BCF and 97.42 BCF for the domestic and export market respectively. The disparity between the production and supply figure is as a result of reinjection. A total of 2.67BCF of gas was reinjected to sustain production.

This translates to a total supply of 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,247.44 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month. “Total gas supply for the period November 2019 to November 2020 stood at 2,987.51 BCF out of which 474.77 BCF and 1,361.17 BCF were commercialized for the domestic and export market respectively.

Gas re–injected, Fuel gas and Gas flared stood at 1,151.58 BCF. “Out of the 1,332.82 mmscfd of gas supplied to the domestic market in November 2020, about 788.64 mmscfd of gas representing 59.17 per cent was supplied to Gas-Fired power plants while the balance of 544.18 mmscfd or 40.83 per cent was supplied to other industries.

“Similarly, for the period of November 2019 to November 2020 an average of 1,214.27 mmscfd of gas was supplied to the domestic market comprising an average of 711.42 mmscfd or (58.59%) as gas supply to the power plants and 502.86 mmscfd or (41.41%) as gas supply to industries,” the report added.

Like this: Like Loading...