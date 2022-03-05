News

CNN to cease broadcasting in Russia after new law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia, the news channel said on Friday, after the introduction of a new law there that could jail anyone for intentionally spreading “fake” news.

Russian officials have said that false information has been spread by Russia’s enemies such as the United States and its Western European allies in an attempt to sow discord among the Russian people.

Lawmakers passed amendments to the criminal code making the spread of “fake” information an offense punishable with fines or jail terms. They also imposed fines for anyone calling for sanctions against Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

“CNN will stop broadcasting in Russia while we continue to evaluate the situation and our next steps moving forward,” a spokesperson said.

News organisations including the BBC and Canadian Broadcasting Corp have also suspended reporting from Russia following the passing of the law.

Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Falana advocates change in constitution, return to true federalism

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…as Afenifere leader challenges youths on national discourse, participation A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that for the country to be pulled out of its quagmire, there must be change in the constitution and as well as the return of the country to true federating units. While emphasising that justice and […]
News

National Theatre hosts special roundtable on corporate partnership in Lagos

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

In it’s continuous drive at repositioning the National Theatre, Nigeria’s iconic citadel of culture, situated in Lagos, to fulfill its core mandate to promote, present and preserve the cultural heritage of this blessed nation, the parastatal, now under the direction and leadership of Prof. Sunday Enessi Ododo, is set to host selected prospective partners, sponsors […]
News Top Stories

Ukraine invasion: Nigerians storm Russian Embassy in protest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, ABUJA

Some angry Nigerians yesterday stormed the Embassy of Russia in Abuja to express their displeasure over the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.   The protesters, who included parents, friends and relatives of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine, condemned the hostilities and lamented the humanitarian crisisithadcreatedespecially among Nigerians and other foreigners living in Ukraine. Most […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica