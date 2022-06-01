Politics

CNPP congratulates PDP on successful presidential primary

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its presidential primary election at the weekend and urged all other political parties to emulate the smooth conduct of the exercise.

 

The CNPP is a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that “anyone can quarrel with personalities but not a democratic process as the only way our democracy will evolve is when political parties stick to the rules of the game.”

 

The statement added: “As the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, the CNPP congratulates the PDP for the smooth conduct of its recently concluded presidential primary.”

 

The group urged other political parties to emulate the rancor-free PDP presidential primary election and do the needful to provide Nigerian electorate with candidates who emerged through credible democratic processes.

 

“Our democracy is evolving and Nigerians are getting more and more Ezugwu politically aware. Consequently, their eagerness to participate in the political process in the forthcoming 2023 election elections should not be dampened by flawed primary elections by any political party,” CNPP said.

 

