CNPP, CSOs back CBN on cash withdrawal policy

Johnchuks Onuanyim, ABUJA The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOS) have thrown their weight behind the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the withdrawal limit policy. The two organisations represented by Chief Willy Ezugwu, National Secretary of CNPP and Alhaji Ali Abacha, National Secretary, CNCSOs briefed the press yesterday on the controversial issue. The CBN had on Tuesday, December 6, announced a review of the existing cash withdrawal limits in a memo which showed that individuals would be limited to N100,000 per week in over-thecounter (OTC), point-of-sale (POS), or automated teller machines (ATM) withdrawals, while corporate bodies or organisations will be limited to N500,000 per week effective from January 9, 2023. Since the policy was made public, many Nigerians including government officials have shared divergent opinions on the development. But speaking to the media, the CNPP and Civil Society said the CBN should be allowed to their works. According to them, those against the withdrawal limit policy were planning to rig the elections, therefore would not want money regulated. They also cited provisions of the CBN Acts that allowed the Bank to regulate money in the circulation, saying: “For the purpose of insight, by law, section 2 (b) of the CBN Act clearly mandates the Central Bank of Nigeria to solely “issue legal tender currency in Nigeria.” The CBN regulates the volume of money supply in the economy in order to ensure monetary and price stability in line with Section 2 (a) of the Act. “Specifically, the Currency Operations Department of the CBN is responsible for currency management through the planning, procurement, distribution, processing, reissue and disposal of banknotes and coins. “It was in the exercise of its unambiguous legal duties in section 2 of its establishment Act that the CBN in 2012 introduced what is today known as cash-less policy which led to the application of aspects of the policy “As specified by the CBN as far back as 2012, the cashless policy is aimed at placing Nigeria among the best 20 economies in the world before the year 2020. This is a target that was never met. We’re in 20222. “So, why are people complaining about the timing of the implementation of the new cash withdrawal limits when the CBN is running behind its own scheduled implementation target? Only a mischievous person will be complaining about the timing of the review of the cash withdrawal limits.”

