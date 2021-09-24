CNPP disowns PDP over calls for Emefiele’s sacking

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has disowned the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele. The Secretary General of the CNPP, Chief Willy Ezeugwu, said: “the CBN Governor has not done anything to warrant the call for his resignation, hence the PDP does not enjoy the support of other opposition parties in this call”. He added, “It should be more concerning to the PDP that its top and leading members are resigning in large numbersduetotheunattractive nature of the party.

“The opposition parties are supposed to be undergoing internal healing and rebuilding so as to be well positioned to take over power in 2023 but the activities of the Uche Secondus-led PDP has reduced the politics of opposition to a child’s play and possibly being for hire to operators of Bureaux De Change (BDCs) who are fighting the CBN Governor for the policy to stop the sale of forex to BDC operators.

