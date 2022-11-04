CNPP slams politicians over hate speeches

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called for a better understanding of politics in a democratic society like Nigeria, saying that hate speeches and acrimonious political campaigns are major signs that Nigerian politicians are yet to recover from many years of military dictatorship in the country.

The CNPP, in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted the continued militarisation of the Nigerian political space, and the obvious lack of tolerance for opposing political views, among candidates and their supporters, are wrong political values most politicians politicians inherited from the military in 1999. According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, “Nigerian democracy should have advanced beyond the narrow understanding of the essence of democracy.”

