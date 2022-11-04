News

CNPP slams politicians over hate speeches

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called for a better understanding of politics in a democratic society like Nigeria, saying that hate speeches and acrimonious political campaigns are major signs that Nigerian politicians are yet to recover from many years of military dictatorship in the country.

The CNPP, in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, noted the continued militarisation of the Nigerian political space, and the obvious lack of tolerance for opposing political views, among candidates and their supporters, are wrong political values most politicians politicians inherited from the military in 1999. According to the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the country, “Nigerian democracy should have advanced beyond the narrow understanding of the essence of democracy.”

 

News

OPC stalwart tasks Ogun, Lagos govts on security

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Ogun State Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Alhaji Misediq Jimoh, has charged governors of Ogun and Lagos states; Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure effective inter-state security surveillance between the two states, especially, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, where he said traffic robbers always have a ‘field-day.’ In a statement made available to […]
News

Why Macron  convened African Finance Summit in France -Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says another underway soon The Presidency has explained that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, convened the recently concluded African Finance Summit in order to raise funds to finance its economies after the ravaging global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It also disclosed that the French leader had concluded plans to convene another meeting to consolidate the […]
News

S/Kaduna crisis: We’ve taken our case to God –CAN

Posted on Author Baba Negedu  KADUNA

…says politics discouraged us from taking El-Rufai to Court The 4-week prayer protest organised by the Kaduna State chapter of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the Southern Kaduna killings came to an end yesterday, with the organizers saying they have taken their case to God.   This was also as they revealed that the […]

