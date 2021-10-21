CNPP urges FG, S’East govs to address Kanu’s case carefully

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the Federal Government and South-East governors to be very cautious in dealing with cases relating to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The group in a statement by its Secretary-General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, called for negotiations with aggrieved youths as the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua did with Niger Delta militants. It said: “President Muhammadu Buhari in his Independence Day speech stressed the need for dialogue. There is no alternative to dialogue in conflict prevention and management. “For this reason, self-determination, as a political aspiration should not be treated by government in the same way a people who take up arms against the state should.

“For instance, recently, a veteran Nollywood actor was arrested and detained for adorning himself with certain attire. “How can someone be arrested for wearing coloured clothes, just because the government feels it connotes a self-determination struggle by a people who have over the years complained about injustice?

