CNPP urges FG to tread carefully on social media ban

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the Federal Government to tread carefully in its clandestine effort to gag the social media in Nigeria.

The group said the Twitter ban in the country was detrimental to the wellbeing of the citizens, especially the young ones in the country. The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary- General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, blamed the National Assembly for allowing the president and members of the federal executive to continue to operate without check.

“The National Assembly has not only continued to seem like rubber-stamp legislative chambers, but also an arm of the executive, and has willingly surrendered its oversight functions. Unfortunately, they have slept on its constitutional powers to check the excesses of the executive.

“Today, rather than help the intermittently recessive economy and reduce unemployment in the country, which is the root cause of youth restiveness in Nigeria, the federal government claims that national interest supersedes economic interest. Is economic interest not part of our national interest?

