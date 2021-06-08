News

CNPP urges FG to tread carefully on social media ban

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the Federal Government to tread carefully in its clandestine effort to gag the social media in Nigeria.

 

The group said the Twitter ban in the country was detrimental to the wellbeing of the citizens, especially the young ones in the country. The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary- General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, blamed the National Assembly for allowing the president and members of the federal executive to continue to operate without check.

 

“The National Assembly has not only continued to seem like rubber-stamp legislative chambers, but also an arm of the executive, and has willingly surrendered its oversight functions. Unfortunately, they have slept on its constitutional powers to check the excesses of the executive.

 

“Today, rather than help the intermittently recessive economy and reduce unemployment in the country, which is the root cause of youth restiveness in Nigeria, the federal government claims that national interest supersedes economic interest. Is economic interest not part of our national interest?

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP releases time-table for LG polls in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of the forthcoming March 27 local government election in the state.   Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Bello Aliyu Goronyo, said the timetable and guidelines released by the party was to conform with the earlier […]
News

Uzodimma revives oil firm to tackle unemployment

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State Government on Wednesday disclosed that it has established a Petroleum Development Company (ISPDC) as part of measures to make the state play meaningful role in the Oil and Gas sector of the nation’s economy. Special Adviser to the Governor and Coordinator Oil and Gas, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, disclosed this while […]
News Top Stories

NIMET, NCAT get new heads

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government yesterday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).   Following this development, Matazu will replace Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi. Matazu, who holds a PhD in Geography (Applied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica