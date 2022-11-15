CNPP urges NASS to legalise presidential, governorship debates

On the heels of the controversy surrounding the ongoing presidential debates ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has called on the National Assembly (NASS) to take steps to enact a law to make participation in presidential and governorship debates mandatory part of Nigerian electoral process.

The CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, recalled that in the history of election debates in the country, it is either that some candidates deliberately refused to attend the debates or they were excluded by the organisers based on their prejudices.

According to the CNPP, “legalising the presidential and governorship debates will go a long way in helping the electorate to make informed decisions on the choice of the chief executive officer of a state or the Federal Republic of Nigeria or even the choice of a lawmaker to represent his or her constituency.”

The group added: “In advanced democracies, like the United States where Nigeria borrowed her presidential system from, candidate debates are not constitutionally mandated but they are considered an intrinsic part of the American electoral process such that no serious contender in the United States presidential race can afford to stay away from any scheduled candidates’ debates.

“While Nigeria has been holding presidential and governorship debates, they have been everything but organised and mandatory for candidates to appear. Media organisations and nongovernmental bodies have attempted to set up platforms for presidential and governorship debates but participations remained at the discretion of the candidates or that of the organisers.

“So, over the years, organisers selected preferred candidates they considered to be top contenders and unjustly excluded the rest of the contestants, thereby failing to provide a level playing field for all candidates to participate.

“The CNPP believes that in order for election debates by candidates to achieve the intended purposes, there is need to make governorship and presidential debates mandatory for all candidates and their political parties to participate.

“Candidates debates should be consciously made a veritable platform for the general public to screen persons seeking to represent them at any level in government through elections and as an avenue to increase political participation in the country.

“The CNPP therefore calls on the National Assembly to immediately set up modalities for making it customary for the candidates to engage in a debate as part of Nigeria’s electioneering process, especially at the presidential and governorship levels in the first instance.”

The umbrella body of Nigeria’s registered politics said this can be achieved by enacting a law for the establishment of a National Commission on Election Debates (CED), with a mandate to organise debates for candidates in Nigeria.

According to CNPP, the commission should be empowered to appropriately sanction candidates, who fail to participate in the debate, including imposing severe penalties in form of fines, among others. “If it takes Nigeria a constitution amendment to achieve this, it will be a legacy achievement worth leaving by any administration as the overall gains of establishing such a commission for the purposes of developing and deepening the Nigerian democracy cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

“Mandatory candidate debates will, therefore, serve as an enlightenment platform and an avenue for engagement of candidates, giving the electorates the opportunity to interface with their would-be leaders for proper assessment to determine their levels of preparedness for leadership, their commitment to good governance and their readiness to be held accountable by the electorates after winning elections,” the CNPP stated.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have cited hectic campaign schedules and resolved not to give any television station preference, among others, as reasons for their absence at a town hall meeting of presidential candidates in Abuja penultimate weekend.

The event was organised by Arise Television and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) in partnership with some national newspapers, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Explaining the APC candidate’s absence, the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, in a statement by its Chief Spokesman, Mr. Festus Keyamo, said: “Tinubu did not attend the Presidential Debate organised by ARISE TV on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for the following reasons: “Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others.

As President of Nigeria, by the special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally. “Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on town hall meetings, beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the town hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos. Next, he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

“Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots-approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”

Apparently, reacting to what played out at the town hall meeting, which it viewed as an attack on its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Labour Party (LP), through the Obi-Datti Campaign organization threatened to steer clear of future presidential debates/town hall meetings where persons other than candidates of political parties are allowed to stand in for the presidential candidate.

The Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, who disclosed this, decried a situation where candidates were unequally yoked with surrogates for such very important engagements, declaring that Obi will back out of any debate even at the last minute should other presidential candidates fail to show up.

His words: “The Arise TV presidential town hall meeting was clearly for presidential candidates, not vice presidential candidates. The APC did not turn up and did not send a representative. I respect that. We will no longer be part of any presidential debate where surrogates are sent to represent the candidate.

“We are aware that over 85 per cent of Nigerians who tune in to listen to these debates want to listen to the voice of our candidate, Peter Obi,” Okupe said. He also described the continued absence of the APC presidential candidate at events organized to afford candidates an opportunity to speak directly to Nigerians about their plans for the country as “disrespectful” to voters.

