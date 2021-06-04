CNPP urges NASS to listen to Nigerians on new constitution

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the National Assembly to be patriotic enough to listen to Nigerians and end its current process of further amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

The Secretary-General of CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu said the feelers across the country are that the 1999 Constitution is irredeemable and cannot be amended to meet national aspirations.

In statement made available to New Telegraph, Ezugwu said many Nigerians believed that the ongoing constitutional amendment will not move the country forward.

“We believe that if the members of the National Assembly are truly representing the people, it is time they stopped the ongoing journey to nowhere in the name of constitution amendment and align with the majority of Nigerians who favour a new Constitution, rather than fruitless amendments that have not brought about any meaning national growth.

“Across the country, the tune of the music is almost the same: that the 1999 Constitution is flawed beyond amendment and that the country either needs to adopt 1963 Constitution or draft a new Constitution for the country. To make the Nigerian Constitution a people’s law, we must subject the outcome of the process to a referendum.

“The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila recently admitted that the 1999 Constitution is deficient and has failed to address some critical national questions confronting Nigeria and her people. The question to the National Assembly is: Why amend a Constitution that we all know to be a military document, that has continued to lie against itself by insisting that we the people… gave it to ourselves, whereas it was a document imposed on Nigerians by a military junta,” he said.

