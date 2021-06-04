News

CNPP urges NASS to listen to Nigerians on new constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the National Assembly to be patriotic enough to listen to Nigerians and end its current process of further amendment of the 1999 Constitution.
The Secretary-General of CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu said the feelers across the country are that the 1999 Constitution is irredeemable and cannot be amended to meet national aspirations.
In statement made available to New Telegraph, Ezugwu said many Nigerians believed that the ongoing constitutional amendment will not move the country forward.
“We believe that if the members of the National Assembly are truly representing the people, it is time they stopped the ongoing journey to nowhere in the name of constitution amendment and align with the majority of Nigerians who favour a new Constitution, rather than fruitless amendments that have not brought about any meaning national growth.
“Across the country, the tune of the music is almost the same: that the 1999 Constitution is flawed beyond amendment and that the country either needs to adopt 1963 Constitution or draft a new Constitution for the country. To make the Nigerian Constitution a people’s law, we must subject the outcome of the process to a referendum.
“The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila recently admitted that the 1999 Constitution is deficient and has failed to address some critical national questions confronting Nigeria and her people. The question to the National Assembly is: Why amend a Constitution that we all know to be a military document, that has continued to lie against itself by insisting that we the people… gave it to ourselves, whereas it was a document imposed on Nigerians by a military junta,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICC, AI, others plot to prolong war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria — CNM

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court, Amnesty International and their cohorts plan to prolong the war against insurgency and terrorism in Nigeria, the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has said.  The coalition’s position trails the criminal court’s allegation of crimes against humanity and war crimes levelled on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.  According to the CNM, the ICC’s claims discrediting the noble […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze: We’re happy Igbo politicians are thinking of 2023

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

•Says no worries over last Sunday’s botched bipartisan meeting   Pan-Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has stated that it was not bothered by the inability of Igbo political leaders to hold their bipartisan meeting in Enugu last weekend.   The group said many factors may have been responsible for the botched meeting and that having […]
News Top Stories

Drop calls for cessation, Uzodinma urges agitators

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on all secessionists to drop their agitation. It will be recalled that certain non-state actors in the Southeast are calling for the creation of Biafra Republic, while others in the South-west are clamouring for the creation of Oodua Republic out of Nigeria. But, Uzodinma who spoke with State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica