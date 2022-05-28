Coach Aderemi: Attention to the grassroots, domestic league will boost basketball revival

In an interview with a national Radio Station, Brila FM, monitored by JOY ONUORAH, an experienced basketball coach, Adewunmi Aderemi, spoke on various issues affecting the basketball scene in the country. Excerpts…

The Federal Government has named you and nine others to take charge of the country’s basketball for the next two years, how difficult is this task?

It’s not going to be difficult because I’ve been involved in basketball professionally for the past 26 years and I’ve been involved with Nigeria basketball for almost 30 years now before I even became a professional coach. It’s a great thing. I really appreciate the invitation to serve my nation again to contribute to the success of basketball in Nigeria. I’ll take the invitation and I’m going to do my best. I’m going to be dedicated to the job and very loyal to the people that have honoured me to do the job. At the end of the day, Nigerians will be very happy with the little I will contribute to move Nigeria basketball forward.

For you to do a good job, it must mean that you know the problem. Tell us the problem with our basketball?

It’s a very simple problem. The local league has been abandoned for the past four or five years and we have players and coaches that are employed by different clubs. Now, the players and coaches are just roaming about without jobs. If you look at it, I’m very sure we don’t have more than three female clubs that have been paid maybe full or half salary. The others have nothing and we are fighting for international tournaments. It’s not a good thing that we are not going to take part at the international tournament but let’s have a solid foundation in Nigeria and from there, things can get better. The way I’m looking at it right now, it’s not compulsory that we stay for two years before taking part in the international tournaments. I believe we can get things right in six month, one year or even four months. Then the representatives can get back to the President to tell him that we have organized ourselves and ready to go back for the international tournament.

When will the IMC work start officially and what are the terms of reference for the body ?

As soon as possible. We are still waiting to confirm every information from the Ministry and I believe we will start soon We have just been nominated, other things will follow. I believe the ministry will talk to us about what to do in terms of template and them we look at it to ensure it will be good for the game and the players.

The factions made up of people who have polarized our basketball … will the IMC meet with them at some point?

The assignment given to us is very broad when we start to work, we won’t ignore anybody but we won’t also allow anyone to make us derail from our objective of peaceful evaluation of the problems and finding solution to give the domestic players room to exist, be more active and get better. We don’t have to separate anybody. We have to work with the one that are not happy with the decision and those who are happy with the decision and just make sure that we all come together to work for the success and progress of basketball in Nigeria. Now, it’s not a matter of putting the blame on someone or any group that they cause the problem or one group that is doing well. We are supposed to bring everybody together, let’s stay together, discuss together and move basketball forward.

You’ve been a part of the national team, when this decision was made, what was your first reaction?

My immediate reaction was, “really, how many of us have been benefiting from Nigerian coaches that benefited from national assignment in the past five years?” When we went to the Olympics, there was no Nigerian coach in the male and female team. We don’t have any single one from Nigeria. So, is it only when you go for national assignment that you make money? No!

It’s better we start locally and everybody will be collecting salaries and winning bonuses, travelling allowances and so on instead of waiting for the next two years where only one or two might make the national team. Let’s think about it, the other coaches and players, what do they get?

For me, it’s not because I’m involved in this interim government, the main thing is, I was part of the team that qualified for the world championships coming up. I was in Zambia with the team but at the same time, am I the only one that should be benefiting from the national team? No! It should be everybody and everybody can only benefit when we get back to the grassroots, when we get back home and organize our league very well.

You’ve coached in Lagos. Your last job was in MFM…

Right now, I’m working with MFM Women Basketball team. I worked with Kwara Falcons, First Bank and so on in the past.

You love coaching ladies, where did you enjoy your basketball coaching the most?

I really enjoy working with Ayeeb in Kano. Kano is very far but I had the facility to myself and I could decide to train for three, four, five hours. I can pick any time to train. We work hand in hand with Kano Pillars and the joy of any coach is when you have any good venue and you work very well. It’s not even about the money now. For example, in Lagos, there are five, six teams using the same venue to practice so you don’t have more than an hour plus or two but right there in Kano, I was able to stay with the young kids and we were able to make the third position in the league that season.

If there’s one thing, you must change permanently in our basketball, what would it be?

It will be the progress of the local league. Female and male leagues. There must be competitions to keep the players busy. We need more than one, we need about three or four in a year and that means we need more sponsors to help the game grow.

Do we have the talents in Nigeria?

If look at the NBA for instance, we no longer have players because players want to move abroad. Do we still have those talents? It’s very difficult to answer that question now because we have not worked in the last five years. But when you look at it, years back up till 2016, when we went for the Olympics, national female team, we had five home-based players in that team. And we missed that ticket narrowly so we have talents in this country. We have a lot of young boys that are just coming up, highly intelligent, strong but if don’t develop our local league, how do we bring them out?

How can they get to the NBA? How can they get to the WNBA?

We just have to get back to the grassroots to identify and bring out the hidden talents who can become future stars in the nearest future. We need to get to work in all parts of the country.

Looking at the committee members, how strong are the others in basketball?

Professor Adamu Ahmed, is strong in the game and has organized basketball at national level for many years. Oluchi is also there, she was a former national player who has been a very good girl and responsible, Frank Jitubhoh is there and he has also been in basketball for long. I’m familiar with virtually everybody there, they all have a say in basketball and they are very experienced too. We have prospects to do very well for Nigeria going forward.

This year is almost gone. Obviously, Nigeria is not going to the World Cup…

Well, anything can happen.

Like I said earlier, if we can put our hands together, in three, four or five months, we can still meet up. That’s my believe… if not we do a good job of bringing our domestic league back to the expected level and then we look at the way forward in terms of getting the talents exposed. We will certainly go back to compete internationally and by then we will be better because we will have few home-based in the national teams.

Have any of these players, friends or fellow coaches challenged your decision to work with the IMC?

I have received so many calls but truth is I never lobbied for this task given to me. Some people did their homework to know what I stand for by putting me in an IMC member. I stand for the truth no matter the situation. I am a man of myself and I have huge experience in the game and I am ready to use my knowledge to solve the problem facing the country’s basketball. I was in the team that qualified the country for the World Cup in Serbia but I am not selfish about my thinking, what we need is to put our house in order by engaging our youths who have been jobless because of the crisis in basketball. Things will certainly get better after we get to work from the grassroots.

How have you been coping as a domestic league coach?

By the special grace of God, I’m working with a management that really understands. Right now, I’m working with MFM and have a very good understanding with the General Overseer who passionately loves sports but many others are not that lucky. How can you be paying people allowances and they have not played or taken part in competitive game for like four years. The last time we played was 2019.

What about your players, how do they keep up?

It has been tough but we still practice. We went on break on May 1st and we will resume by June 1st but what’s the essence of practicing all day, week, month and there is no tournament. That is why this withdrawal from international meets is very important for us to get things right. We just have to get back and start competing as expected.

