Coach Joe Mensah: How I helped Konyegwachi, Izonritei win Nigeria’s Olympics silver medals

Coach Joe Mensah led the Nigeria boxing team to six Olympic Games, one as an assistant and five as the head coach. He told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview that corporate organisations should emulate the intervention of pay TV company, GOtv, to boost the fortunes of the game in the country.

Looking at the boxing in Nigeria, how will you describe the growth process in the past years?

Boxing was dead in the country until GOtv came with the boxing night. Many talents were turning away from the sport because there were no promotions, no competitions for them and they lacked the opportunity to showcase their talent. We can see that the game has picked up since the GOtv boxing night started but there is still room for improvement.

As a coach, training your boxers is a priority. What can you say about the quality of boxers in Nigeria and how will you assess the growth of Nigerian boxers in the past 10 years?

We have seen that there are quality boxers, but GOtv cannot be the only one doing promotion in the country. We have done about four editions of GOtv NextGen which was targeted at discovering talents but there are not enough competitions for these talented boxers to keep them nurtured because GOtv boxing night can’t take all of them. And again, they need to be exposed outside of this country; Americans, Cubans, and the rest of the developed countries send their boxers out of their countries for exposure. You can’t be competing among yourselves and expect improvement.

With some of these challenges are you hopeful that the country is in a position to produce elite-level boxers in the nearest future?

Of course, they can reach that level; if GOtv for instance decides to send them on regular training tours for the exposure, they can reach that level of becoming world champions. They can’t get there if it is just boxing promotions that can only see them competing with themselves or against Ghanaians and the rest of West African. They need to expose the boxers to international fights not within the country but outside. There is a difference between when you are fighting before your people in your country and when you go out to fight because that one will require a strong heart. When you go out and see the crowd behind your opponent and you look at your own people they are just four or five, if you don’t have that strong heart, you won’t be able to perform; and what can give you such strength is exposure. Look at Olaide Fijabi and Oto Joseph, they were rated 34 and 35 in the world but today they are back to almost zero points. No manager to push them but that is not the job of GOtv because they are promoting them already. Where are other companies? GOtv alone can’t do this.

The sponsors of GOtv Boxing Night have established the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Boxing Gym in Lagos. What impact will this have on the sport locally and the box- ers?

I haven’t been there; I will like to see the place to be able to make a fair assessment. However, what we have in Nigeria is the structure for boxing, in most cases, we don’t have facilities. If you go to the National Stadium, Lagos, what they call facilities for boxing there is not comparable with what is obtainable in other climes. The other one in Surulere called Hall of Fame is not the facility, even the environment is not conducive. When you get to a gym and see gadgets for training, that is what is called facilities, not the structure. If you go to a training facility in Cuba for instance, there are facilities with tennis courts, standard swimming pools, a dining hall and the rest of that situated in vast areas.

Do you think it is the responsibility of the government to provide these facilities or it should be private sector-driven?

Both government and private individuals and corporate bodies should be involved. We have seen what Multichoice has done with Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Gym, which is a private initiative that needs to be commended. What I am saying is that the government has not done anything; the guy that built the boxing facilities at the stadium, Brai Ayonote, is dead; the guy that built that of Albati Barracks where Dick Tiger trained for his world title was also a private individual, they were good gyms even though I don’t know their conditions now.

How will these boxers get to that level and what impact would you say GOtv Boxing Night has had in the development of the sport?

The boxers need encouragement, and that is what GOtv has been doing. The only thing left is your management of these boxers. I think they (GOtv) can consider going into that because if they do that they will be able to sponsor these boxers to a greater height. The first thing is what the company has done which is providing a platform for them to compete. There was nothing like that for a long time before and you can see that the boxers are smiling again but like I said, we can’t take it forward.

From all your analysis so far, you seem not to be satisfied with the progress of the boxlers before the latest intervention from the pay-TV company?

I am not satisfied; it is not only the present boxers but over the years. How many of them have we sponsored to the level of becoming world champions? I am not talking about those ones that went abroad on their own and the system there supported them and managed them to become world champions. We are laying claims to Anthony Joshua that we didn’t invest a kobo in; he was born and grew up in the UK, he represented that country in the Olympics and won gold for them. That is why I think GOtv should do more; they should veer into management because that is when the whole process will be complete. Already, we have the amateur and professional wings to what GOtv does, the NextGen programme is for the amateur and they do wonderfully well to guide them to the professional level with GOtv Boxing Night promotion but the next thing is how to manage some of the exceptionally talented ones. They can’t continue to challenge themselves here and be fighting for national titles because that will mean we are on the same spot. We have to think of how we will see them fight for titles in WBO, WBF, WBC, IBF, and the rest, and they get affiliated with these boxers and expose them to top facilities around the world.

What is the role of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control in all of these?

NBB of C is a regulatory board; they are not there to promote but to regulate. For instance, you can say you want to be a promoter today, you will go to them and they will advise you to obtain a license, spell out and monitor safety protocols, provide technical support for you. Have you heard of American or British boxing boards promoting any fight? They regulate. I think the other area we need them more is for them to go to conventions of these boxing organisations like WBO, WBC, and the rest and fight for the ranking of our boxers.

Having been in the game for about 50 years what does boxing mean to you?

It is my life; everything that I have become is a result of boxing. The other time I said I did not want to have anything to do with boxing again but here I am; I’m back in the game. Some people came to me that I can’t leave boxing just like that. Apart from being a coach, I have promoted boxing before. I have had three promotions, one national title at Rowe Park, Yaba. The second one was an African title held at the National Stadium, Lagos, and the third one I had with Henry Akinwande in Calabar.

How did you get into boxing? I started boxing in 1963 at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital Boxing Club and I was inspired to take up the sport after the legendary late Dick Tiger beat American Gene Fullmer at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, to retain his WBA middleweight title. At that time, boxing was the major sport across the world and Nigeria in particular as well as in West Africa. The likes of Hogan Bassey, Dick Tiger, and Rafiu King Joe were seen as global superstars as football was not as popular as it is now. I later moved to Abalti Barrack Boxing Club in 1964 where I joined the national team camp as the Lagos State welterweight champion for the first All-Africa Games hosted by Congo Brazzaville in 1965. I became the West African Welterweight Champion in 1966 and held the title for three years and also won the bronze medal at the 1973 African Games held in Lagos. When I retired from active boxing in 1973, I assisted the late Hogan Bassey in the national team and I was at his side during the 1980 Olympics in Moscow. After Hogan Bassey retired, I was promoted to the position of the national coach, training Konyegwachi to Nigeria’s first silver medal. Although I wasn’t at the 1984 Games, I prepared him for the tournament because he was my boxer at the Lagos State. I was also at the 1992 edition in Barcelona where Nigeria had its best boxing performance at the Olympics with two silver medals; David Izonritei in the heavyweight division and Richard Igbineghu in Super heavyweight and I coached Duncan Dokiwari to a bronze medal in the 1996 Games in Atlanta, Nigeria’s last medal in the boxing event.

Nigeria will not be at the Olympics and that has generated a lot of criticism…

I can’t imagine Nigeria going to the Olympics without a single boxer. We used to have about nine boxers qualifying for the Olympics but now, we don’t even have one. We had just Efe Ajagba at the last Games; are we improving or we are going back? They did not even go for the qualifiers, it is that bad. In the past, when they say Olympics for Nigeria, it is boxing and athletics before other sports started making it. I don’t think those in the Nigeria Boxing Federation are seeing what other associations are doing. The problem is that we don’t have the right people there.

The NBF claimed the ministry did not release funds for them to prosecute the Olympics qualifiers…

I don’t buy it, I am sorry. If they wanted to attend, why did they waste money for a competition in Cameroon which was not a qualifiers championship, which was not even a time to say we are going to expose the boxers to overseas training like it is done in the past.

But what does it take to coach a world champion like Henry Akinnwande?

I supported Akinwande. He was born in London but his father brought him back to Lagos because he was very stubborn including James Oyebola too. They were all in London but they brought them back because they were very stubborn, and well it was their stubbornness that pushed them into boxing and they eventually went to London and became champions. To be successful, first, the individual must be interested in the sports and be willing to get to the top. The second one is that the coach has to be knowledgeable about the games that he is coaching. Lastly, the government has to sponsor that particular talented boy abroad.

