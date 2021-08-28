Coach Zabo sets Cameroon target at Aisha Buhari Cup

Head Coach of Cameroon Women’s National Team, Gabriel Zabo will begin his coaching journey with the Indomitable Lionesses against Ghana’s Black Queens at the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament Cup holding in Lagos, Nigeria next month. Zabo replaced Alain Djeumfa as the head coach after the erstwhile gaffer’s team’s failed to qualify for the Women’s Football Tournament of the Tokyo Olympics, and is gearing up for tough challenges against Group B foes – Ghana and South Africa. “We had to set up a team. We have developed a lot more defensively and from the second regrouping, we will start to evolve on the offensive strategy,” he disclosed.

“We have a very difficult group where we will have to play Ghana and South Africa. We will go with the firm conviction that we will proceed from the group phase on to the knockout rounds first and then we will see what next. “For the moment, we are calm, we are preparing and I think that with the girls who will come from overseas and those who will be retained here, we will have a good tournament.” The Lionesses will open their campaign at the six-nation tournament against Ghana on September 13 before taking on South Africa

