Sports

Coach Zabo sets Cameroon target at Aisha Buhari Cup

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Head Coach of Cameroon Women’s National Team, Gabriel Zabo will begin his coaching journey with the Indomitable Lionesses against Ghana’s Black Queens at the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament Cup holding in Lagos, Nigeria next month. Zabo replaced Alain Djeumfa as the head coach after the erstwhile gaffer’s team’s failed to qualify for the Women’s Football Tournament of the Tokyo Olympics, and is gearing up for tough challenges against Group B foes – Ghana and South Africa. “We had to set up a team. We have developed a lot more defensively and from the second regrouping, we will start to evolve on the offensive strategy,” he disclosed.

“We have a very difficult group where we will have to play Ghana and South Africa. We will go with the firm conviction that we will proceed from the group phase on to the knockout rounds first and then we will see what next. “For the moment, we are calm, we are preparing and I think that with the girls who will come from overseas and those who will be retained here, we will have a good tournament.” The Lionesses will open their campaign at the six-nation tournament against Ghana on September 13 before taking on South Africa

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: NBBF boss thankful to D’Tigers for representing Nigeria ‘very well’

Posted on Author Reporter

…as sports minister showers encomiums on team Musa Kidda, the caretaker President of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), has expressed his gratitude to the men’s national basketball team for representing Nigeria “very well” at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. D’Tigers, on Saturday, lost 80-71 to Italy to crash out of the men’s basketball event […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs beat Villa to keep top-four hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manager Jose Mourinho said it is “sad” Tottenham had to suffer their shock midweek Europa League exit in order to produce the committed performance that saw them secure the victory at Aston Villa which keeps Spurs in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish. They were labelled a “disgrace” by captain Hugo Lloris […]
Sports

Positive COVID-19 tests at Fulham put game at Spurs in doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham’s Premier League match at Tottenham on Wednesday is in doubt because of new coronavirus cases at the west London club. The fixture is due to kick-off at 18:00 GMT at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reports the BBC. On Tuesday the latest round of Premier League coronavirus testing found 18 people had the virus – […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica