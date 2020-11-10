Sports

Coaches praise Wike preseason tournament

Coaches of some of the clubs participating at the ongoing Governor Wike Pre-Season Tournament in Port Harcourt have heaped praises on the organisers of the championships, as they described it as a good way to prepare their teams for the coming league campaign.

 

MFM of Lagos coach, Tony Bolus, said the tournament afforded him the opportunity to access his team after losing some key players during the transfer window.

 

According to him, his team is still work in progress and with four points from two matches, he has been able to identify some loopholes in the team which the technical crew would work on. “It’s just work in progress for us,” the coach said. “We have been working on the boys immediately after the lockdown and needed to come to a reputable place like this to test ourselves.

 

“The boys were decent against Bayelsa United, it’s a gradual process. Before the end of the pre season they should be where we expect them to be.”

 

For Lobi Stars coach, Kabiru Dogo, the championships afforded him to test several players amidst different formations against some solid teams like Akwa United and the rest. Lobi Stars forced the former AITEO Cup winner to a 1-1 draw on Sunday after defeating host, Rivers United 1-0 on the opening day of the preseason.

 

The former Sunshine Stars of Akure coach added: “I believe my wards are improving in every game and as you can see I introduced a new team today just to test the quality that we have.”

