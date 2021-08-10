Coaching Ban: US Court gives FIFA 21 days to respond to Siasia’s suit

A United States court has issued a summons with a 21- day ultimatum to the world football body, FIFA, to respond to Samson Siasia’s suit challenging his coach licence ban and indictment for bribery.

According to PREMIUM TIMES, a copy of the summons was issued on August 5, 2021 by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

FIFA has to file its response to the suit and serve its answer on the former Nigerian Super Eagles coach within 21 days of being served with the summons, the court clerk, S. James, who signed the document, stated.

“A lawsuit has been filed against you,” the summons’ opening reads, as the document explains further that FIFA would have been entitled to 60 days to respond to the suit if it were to be the U.S. government, its agency, or employee.

It warns that the consequence of failing to comply with the summons is that a default judgment, a sort of a walkover judicial victory, will be delivered in Siasia’s favour.

“The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff ’s attorney, whose name and address are: If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.”

Like this: Like Loading...