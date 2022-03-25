Coalition: Armed Forces winning war against insurgency, others

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigeria Movement Forum (NMF), has called on groups and individuals to support the ongoing efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), to deny insurgents, bandits and other enemies of state freedom of action.

Specifically, the NMF, which is a coalition of Northern youths, frowned at a recent call by an advocacy group, for the sack of the

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, insisting that the coordinating efforts of the CDS had led to the strides recorded by the Services.

The coalition, therefore, cautioned against tendencies that had the capacity to distract the CDS from the onerous task of winning the war against non-state actors in the North in particular, and the country in general.

In a statement issued by its Secretary, Mr. A. Muktharr, NMF said: “The efforts of the Armed Forces under the CDS ensured that our brothers and sisters in the Northeast had a peaceful 2021 Christmas celebration unlike in the past.

“We are also witness to the several numbers of insurgents and their families that have surrendered to our troops. It came as a result of intense military operations.

“We also acknowledge the frequent change in leadership of the terrorist groups.

“Our military is pursuing and ensuring that as they refuse to lay down arms, they are subjected to the pains inflicted on innocent Nigerians.

“Importantly, we NMF call on Nigeria youths to shun the antics of enemies of the country who don’t see anything good when their selfish interest is at stake.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has done more than enough in terms of human and material sacrifices fighting for stability. We must not distract them.”

