Coalition backs Abaribe on Armed Forces Commission Bill

The Coalition of Civil Society for Peace and National Security, has lent its thrown support to the Armed Forces Service Commission Bill sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinaya Abaribe.

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, had led the debate on the general principles of the contentious bill, after it was read on the floor of the Red Chamber for the second time during the week.

While regretting the opposition to the bill by some Senators, the group described the bill as timely, against the backdrop issues within the nation’s security architecture.

In a statement, Thursday, the group said thus: “We write to strongly commend Senator Eyinaya Abaribe for his courage and sense of patriotism for sponsoring a Bill that seeks for an establishment of Armed Forces Commission .

“We applaud him for moving a motion for the consideration of the bill on the floor of the Senate yesterday.

“Although the bill was rejected due to some sentiments, it would have addressed some critical issues that are hindering performance in our Armed Forces.”

The statement added: “The bill would have addressed the issue of injustice being perpetrated against some geopolitical zones of the country.

“No doubt,the bill will also encourage commitment and hardwork from members of the Armed Forces.

“We are suprised that such an important bill that was capable of ending issues promoting insecurity in Nigeria would be discarded in the manner we observed at the National Assembly.

“Though it was said that the bill be amended and re-presented by the mover, we hope it was not a ploy to completely discard it.

“We, in the civil society wish to completely align ourselves with the bill.”

