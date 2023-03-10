News

Coalition backs Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid

A coalition of political interest groups under the auspices of Lagos Progressives Front has thrown its weight behind the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the convener of the group, David Oladehinde, appealed to all residents, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation to vote for Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates in the State House of Assembly election. Oladehinde said: “Lagos is our collective heritage as progressives and it behoves on us to support sustainable and progressive governance.

“This is what have endeared us to Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we must rally round every critical political interest groups and individuals to garner victory at the polls come Saturday, March 11, 2023. “We, therefore, appeal to all Lagos residents irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation, to vote for Sanwo- Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, and all the APC candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

“Special appeal is hereby made to the “Obidients, who are also desirous of the growth and development of Lagos state to join this train, for the greater good of Lagos state. “Lagos belongs to all of us and whatever will uphold the progress of Lagos is a collective responsibility of all residents.”

