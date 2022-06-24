Coalition calls for emergency on Rivers’ unemployment

A civil society coalition on economic growth and employment in Rivers State has called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on unemployment in the state. The group said it was concerned with the high rate of unemployment recorded in Rivers State by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Labour Force Statistics on Unemployment and Underemployment Report of the second quarter of 2020. The coalition which spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt through Deborah Effiong, of Arise for Gender and Livelihood Initiative, blamed the state government for not addressing the issue of unemployment. The other members of the coalition are Iny-ingi Irimagha for Gender and Development Action (GADA), Akeodi Allswell Ali, for Feel Rivers Media Network (FR News), Raisa Senibo for Borokiri Community Advocacy Group and Ambassador Vincent Gbosi, for Centre For Social Justice And Environmental Rights Protection (CESIERP).
