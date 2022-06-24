News

Coalition calls for emergency on Rivers’ unemployment

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

A civil society coalition on economic growth and employment in Rivers State has called on the state government to declare a state of emergency on unemployment in the state. The group said it was concerned with the high rate of unemployment recorded in Rivers State by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Labour Force Statistics on Unemployment and Underemployment Report of the second quarter of 2020. The coalition which spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt through Deborah Effiong, of Arise for Gender and Livelihood Initiative, blamed the state government for not addressing the issue of unemployment. The other members of the coalition are Iny-ingi Irimagha for Gender and Development Action (GADA), Akeodi Allswell Ali, for Feel Rivers Media Network (FR News), Raisa Senibo for Borokiri Community Advocacy Group and Ambassador Vincent Gbosi, for Centre For Social Justice And Environmental Rights Protection (CESIERP).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Binance moves to reinforce crypto adoption in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

By focusing on youths in Nigeria, especially those from the South East, Binance has concluded plans to consolidate adoption of crypto assets in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. A report by Cointelegrpah says Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Awareness Tour (BCAT) Africa 2022 aims to increase crypto awareness on the continent at a time more Africans […]
News

‘Nigeria loses 20,000 women annually to poor breastfeeding

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government yesterday raised the alarm that no fewer than 20,000 women die annually from poor breastfeeding practices. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who made this known at the commemoration of the 2020 Breastfeeding Week with the theme; “Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet,” in Abuja, said the benefit of breastfeeding to both […]
News Top Stories

Lawyers call for law to stop president from nominating INEC chair, top officials

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…want Constitutional amendment to place power in NJC to suggest names to president Lawyers yesterday called for a law that will strip the President of the power to nominate members of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The views of the lawyers were premised on the nomination of Presidential Aide, Lauretta Onochie, as an INEC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica