Coalition chides NAFDAC, SON over importation of substandard drugs

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has blamed two regulatory agencies; National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), for the upsurge in mortal-ity rate in the country as a result of importation of fake and adulterated products.

The group said it was alarmed over a high level of corruption, compromise and unprofessional sharp practices perpetrated by officials of the two agencies, which it alleged have led to the importation of fake and substandard drugs and goods into the country. A statement signed by COSEYL President General, Hon Goodluck Ibem, noted with dismay that the standard of drugs and goods produced and imported from other countries into Nigeria is far below the approved international standard, and are approved and certified to be good by the agencies. The statement reads: “It is so unfortunate that government officials saddled with responsibilities of protecting Nigerians against fake and substandard drugs and goods are now part and parcel of the crime that has led to the death of so many Nigerians who buy this fake and substandard drugs and goods.

“Some of the drugs are mere chalk brought into the country that has led to the death of so many Nigerians. In Nigeria today, used or fairly used goods from abroad are valued and more expensive than new goods produced and imported into Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...