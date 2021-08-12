News

Coalition commends COAS for keeping insurgents, criminals’ under check

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN) has extolled the strategic efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya and the troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing war against insurgency and terrorism.

This is as the civil society groups said its independent finding has shown that the deployment of intelligence, technology, kinetic and non-kinetic strategies by the Lt. Gen. Yahaya-led Army has enhanced troop’s onslaught against the enemies of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Coalition’s Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the CCSGATN said it has also observed a strengthened synergy between the Army and other security agencies in the theatre of operation in the northeast, adding that this relationship has brought immense success in the ongoing operations.

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi said the growing number of insurgents surrendering to the Military is a testament to the discreet strategies of the COAS to assemble useful intelligence aimed at nipping the activities of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP in the bud.

“The massive surrender of over 200 insurgents with their families and eventual ditching of their destructive missions, are good signs that the current military hierarchy are doing something productive regardless of the challenging terrain.”

“Lt. Gen Yahaya promised to lead from the front for the unity and security of the country and we can say that the Nigeria Army is lucky at this particular time in the history of the country to have a head that doesn’t just believe in the unity of the country, but is preaching it”.

While also eulogizing the inauguration of welfare flight for troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) who are proceeding on a pass to and fro the theatre of operations, the Coalition said the inaugural flight is part of COAS’ efforts to cater for the welfare of troops and boost their morale.

The coalition also commended the Army for finding time to carry out Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) at intervals, noting that the diversity of the country is safe in the hands of the COAS when it comes to social responsibilities.

“The COAS and the troops have proven that the service remains committed to defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria while providing security to ensure that citizens are able to carry on with their lives without fear of harm as expected in a democracy.

“Within the short period of time, the recent successes of the military are a befitting response to those that have been peddling pro-terrorist propaganda that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and its military was not doing enough to protect the civilian population. Again, the naysayers have been proven wrong.”

The coalition further called on patriotic Nigerians to continue to support the COAS and the troops, just as it urged the army to intensify its onslaught on terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC reports 11 deaths, 1,031 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  As Nigeria prepared to open the first page of 2021, with a second wave of COVID-19 infections in tow, the number of fresh cases has maintained a high count with over 1,000 positive samples confirmed on December 31. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday, confirmed 1,031 new coronavirus infections and 11 […]
News

#ENDSARS: Irate youths attack Soun’s palace, destroy property

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Nearly 24 hours after the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday, some aggrieved youths allegedly attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, destroying properties.   It was gathered that the mob arrived at the palace during a meeting that had the Chairman, […]
News

AstraZeneca vaccine safe, no adverse effect – Govs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigerian governors have declared that AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and with no adverse effect. The state chief executives, who were administered with the vaccine said: “So far the vaccines have not shown any signs of side-effects as is widely rumoured.” The governors who met on Wednesday, were briefed by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) COVID-19 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica