Coalition commends COAS for keeping insurgents, criminals’ under check

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN) has extolled the strategic efforts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya and the troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing war against insurgency and terrorism.

This is as the civil society groups said its independent finding has shown that the deployment of intelligence, technology, kinetic and non-kinetic strategies by the Lt. Gen. Yahaya-led Army has enhanced troop’s onslaught against the enemies of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by the Coalition’s Convener, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the CCSGATN said it has also observed a strengthened synergy between the Army and other security agencies in the theatre of operation in the northeast, adding that this relationship has brought immense success in the ongoing operations.

Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi said the growing number of insurgents surrendering to the Military is a testament to the discreet strategies of the COAS to assemble useful intelligence aimed at nipping the activities of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists and ISWAP in the bud.

“The massive surrender of over 200 insurgents with their families and eventual ditching of their destructive missions, are good signs that the current military hierarchy are doing something productive regardless of the challenging terrain.”

“Lt. Gen Yahaya promised to lead from the front for the unity and security of the country and we can say that the Nigeria Army is lucky at this particular time in the history of the country to have a head that doesn’t just believe in the unity of the country, but is preaching it”.

While also eulogizing the inauguration of welfare flight for troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) who are proceeding on a pass to and fro the theatre of operations, the Coalition said the inaugural flight is part of COAS’ efforts to cater for the welfare of troops and boost their morale.

The coalition also commended the Army for finding time to carry out Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) at intervals, noting that the diversity of the country is safe in the hands of the COAS when it comes to social responsibilities.

“The COAS and the troops have proven that the service remains committed to defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria while providing security to ensure that citizens are able to carry on with their lives without fear of harm as expected in a democracy.

“Within the short period of time, the recent successes of the military are a befitting response to those that have been peddling pro-terrorist propaganda that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and its military was not doing enough to protect the civilian population. Again, the naysayers have been proven wrong.”

The coalition further called on patriotic Nigerians to continue to support the COAS and the troops, just as it urged the army to intensify its onslaught on terrorists, bandits and kidnappers in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...