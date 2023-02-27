News

Coalition commends Military over peaceful polls

Our Correspondent

 

As Nigerians await final declaration of last Saturday’s presidential election, the Election Monitoring Coalition (EMC), has applauded the conduct of officers and men of the Armed forces of Nigeria (AFN) during the exercise.

According to the civil society organisations (CSO), assessment reports from its men deployed during the poll indicated that military personnel on election duty discharged their responsibilities diligently and professionally.

It recalled that ahead of the election, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, had assured that, apart from maintaining an apolitical posture, the AFN collaborate with the relevant security agencies, to guarantee a peaceful election.

In a statement, the group said reports from different parts of the country showed that the AFN kept to its vow.

“Generally, observers reported that the security personnel behaved and conducted themselves professionally,” the EMC stated.

It commended the CDS for building a military with enviable records, as seen in the observance of rules of engagement/election guidelines during the exercise.

The group further appreciated the military for the peaceful conduct of polls in the North East, and South East, saying many had doubted the possibility of election holding – without violence – in the two zones.

“We note how troops nullified attempt by terrorists to disrupt elections in…Gwoza, Borno State.

“Across the country, it is a story of professional conduct by our troops. This, indeed, is commendable.

“EMC wants to say without any reservations, that the Armed Forces of Nigeria scored almost 100 percent in the Presidential elections, and we are certain that they will continue like that in the March 11, 2023 elections.”

 

Reporter

