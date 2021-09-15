Coalition condemns northern group’s call for Emefiele’s resignation

A coalition of civil society groups yesterday condemned the call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, by Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA). The coalition said the call was aimed at unsettling the Muhammadu Buhari government. AYA had called for Emefiele’s resignation over the economic situation of the country, alleging that his presidential ambition is affecting him. In a statement by its President, Mr. Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, the coalition urged Nigerians to shun the call.

The statement said: “We condemn in strong terms the call for resignation of the CBN Governor by the Arewa Youth Assembly over an unsubstantiated and frivolous claims that the policies of the CBN have plunged the county’s economy into a coma is laughable and uncharitable. It is unfortunate that some individuals will derive joy in an attempt to pull an achiever down.

“This unpopular and wrongfully designed effort to frustrate all efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by the fall and unstable price of crude oil and the advent of COVID-19 formed the crux of our deliberation.

“It is common knowledge that expanding exports is our surest way to make the naira regain value. It is very important to note that today, Nigeria gains most of its foreign exchange from the sales of crude oil. “The implication of the above fact is that our over-reliance on crude oil which accounts for more than 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange determines the value of the Naira, hence the argument against the CBN Governor is false and meant to derail the economic and monetary policies of the governor.”

Like this: Like Loading...