News

Coalition condemns northern group’s call for Emefiele’s resignation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A coalition of civil society groups yesterday condemned the call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, by Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA). The coalition said the call was aimed at unsettling the Muhammadu Buhari government. AYA had called for Emefiele’s resignation over the economic situation of the country, alleging that his presidential ambition is affecting him. In a statement by its President, Mr. Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary, Abubakar Ibrahim, the coalition urged Nigerians to shun the call.

The statement said: “We condemn in strong terms the call for resignation of the CBN Governor by the Arewa Youth Assembly over an unsubstantiated and frivolous claims that the policies of the CBN have plunged the county’s economy into a coma is laughable and uncharitable. It is unfortunate that some individuals will derive joy in an attempt to pull an achiever down.

“This unpopular and wrongfully designed effort to frustrate all efforts of Mr. Godwin Emefiele to restore the economy from its downward slope orchestrated by the fall and unstable price of crude oil and the advent of COVID-19 formed the crux of our deliberation.

“It is common knowledge that expanding exports is our surest way to make the naira regain value. It is very important to note that today, Nigeria gains most of its foreign exchange from the sales of crude oil. “The implication of the above fact is that our over-reliance on crude oil which accounts for more than 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange determines the value of the Naira, hence the argument against the CBN Governor is false and meant to derail the economic and monetary policies of the governor.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria among top 10 countries in fertility

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Nigeria has been listed among the 10 countries with the highest fertility rates in the world, according to a 2020 World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Also, Nigeria ranks fourth country among nations with highest maternal mortality figures in the whole world; it is the second highest contributor to under-five mortality as well.   According to […]
News

ICT expert donates computer laboratory to alma mater

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Cisco Certified Trainer and Engineer, Mr. Damilola Oyeyemi Kehinde, has donated an ultramodern computer laboratory to his Alma mater, All Saints Anglican Primary School 1, Owode-Egba, in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. Kehinde, who was a pupil in the school between 1987- 1989, said he donated the computer laboratory with the […]
News Top Stories

Wealthy Nigerians can afford private security protection, says Magnus Abe

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

A member of the Senate in the 8th National Assembly (NASS), Senator Magnus Abe, has called for the establishment of private security for Nigerians who can afford them, even as he said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) withdrawal of police escorts from some 60 corporate, individuals and churches was not political.   Magnus […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica