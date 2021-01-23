Coalition decry media attacks against military, service chiefs

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has accused some media platforms of bias reportage against the military, stating that the misinformation which is aimed at discrediting the Nigerian Army can potentially undermine the nation’s national security.

In a statement issued by the coalition to address the twin issues of ” reported resignation of 127 soldiers” from the Nigerian Army and an alleged revised Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service for Officers which approved retirement benefits for military chiefs, CCSGATN said the reports smack deliberate falsehood aimed at the Military leadership.

According to the Convener and Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi and Barrister John Atani, some unpatriotic individuals are using sections of the media to churn out falsehood against the Nigerian Army with a view to set the military against the people and the government.

Addressing the issue of some soldiers exiting the Military, Odeyemi and Atani, warned against interference in the internal affairs of the nation’s security apparatus, adding that the foundation of the military profession is discipline and without discipline, an army cannot stand.

Retirement is a planned, routine and normal exercise in the Military, some retire on ground of ill health, over stay on rank, over age, lack of interest among other reasons.

Politicising such in the name of reportage is nothing short of a disservice to the nation.

“We believe some news media are acting in cohorts with certain divisive elements to initiate bad blood and create needless anxiety in the military and the public over routine military exercises”.

“The media should know that they carry huge influence, shape opinion and plays a critical role in the battle against insecurity being fought in the country. Therefore, the right information and correct narratives must be the hallmark of reports and posts. They must eschew reports that have divisive colouration and depressing to the gallant troops in the war front.”

On the purported report from Sahara Reporters headlined, “EXPOSED: Buratai, Olonisakin, Two Other Service Chiefs Get Eight Flashy Vehicles, Over 40 Soldiers, More As New Retirement Benefits”, the Coalition said the report is mischievous and junk journalism.

“While Sahara Reporters have carved a niche of notoriety with fake news and impropriety reporting, one, would, at least, expect the junk platform to at least get its basic arithmetic right instead of lumping its discredited report together.

“Assuming and not necessarily conceding that the HTACOS was revised in 2017, how was that fresh news when it’s already four years? Does this not show the news blog as one working to an answer by making a futile attempt to depict the current Service Chiefs as narcissistic and self-seeking.

“Its time for Sahara Reporters and its ilks to know that Nigerians know the truth and they won’t be swayed by the compost oozing from soiled platforms. They are in sync with the military on the mission to bring insurgency, banditry and all other violent crimes to their knees once and for all in the country.

Like this: Like Loading...