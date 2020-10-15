Coalition faults report of military deployment by Buratai against #EndSARS protesters

… urges Nigerians to be wary of fake news purveyors

An amalgam of counter-terrorism groups, the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has described as fake and insensitive a news report that purportedly claimed that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai approached President Muhammadu Buhari with an offer to order troops to suppress ongoing anti-police brutality protests across the nation.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Convener and the Secretary of the Coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, and the Barrister John Atani, the groups said the Nigerian Army under General Buratai is known to be committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

This is as the group hailed the follow-up statement from the Army hierarchy signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, that the Nigerian Army is loyal to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Nation.

An online news medium, Peoples Gazette, had reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed Presidency and Military sources, said the President rejected Buratai’s request on account that the move could backfire.

“This is another barefaced lies and fake news which the Civil Society community has been warning about that it is capable of rupturing the peace and tranquility of this country.

” We believe this report, it’s sponsors and the online medium should be thoroughly investigated and we believe facts behind the lies that masqueraded like a news report, will be stripped and those who sponsored it will also be known.

“If there is any military leadership that has regards and respect for civil actions done within the prism of the Constitution, it is this current leadership of the Nigerian Army. What does anyone seeks to achieve by trying to paint the Army Chief in such a robe?

While urging Nigerians to be wary of fake news medium, Comrade Odeyemi and Barrister Atani, said the position of the Army on the #EndSARS# protest suffices.

“We have full assurance that the Nigeria Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order. It is only necessary that Nigerians also pay close attention and identify divisive elements in any form or sector.”

