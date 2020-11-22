Coalition for safe, sustainable blood debuts in Africa

Progress toward adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Africa was achieved recently with the launch of the Coalition of Blood for Africa (CoBA). CoBA which was birthed via a virtual platform is a collaboration of stakeholders in the public and private sectors across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

According to the stakeholders, the launch reflects a growing consensus that progress toward adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Africa requires multi-stakeholder, multi-pronged and innovative approaches to impact lives across the continent.

The launch of CoBA was convened by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cell technology, in collaboration with Global Blood Fund, Africa Practice, Africa Health Business and Siemens Healthineers.

“Today is about mobilising action, as we convene the first ever Coalition of Blood in Africa,” said Antoinette Gawin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

“The coalition’s goal is to support the WHO’s commitments [WHA63.12] and aligns with our global mission to serve more patients. Providing safe access to blood in Africa is one way to achieve this.”

The coalition brings together an unprecedented array of health experts, including public-sector research institutes, ministries of health, academia, not-for-profit research and development organisations,

NGOs, international organisations and funders all committed to finding solutions to address the challenges facing access to safe, sustainable blood in Africa.

