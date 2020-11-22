News

Coalition for safe, sustainable blood debuts in Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Progress toward adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Africa was achieved recently with the launch of the Coalition of Blood for Africa (CoBA). CoBA which was birthed via a virtual platform is a collaboration of stakeholders in the public and private sectors across sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

 

According to the stakeholders, the launch reflects a growing consensus that progress toward adequate, safe and sustainable blood in Africa requires multi-stakeholder, multi-pronged and innovative approaches to impact lives across the continent.

 

The launch of CoBA was convened by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cell technology, in collaboration with Global Blood Fund, Africa Practice, Africa Health Business and Siemens Healthineers.

 

“Today is about mobilising action, as we convene the first ever Coalition of Blood in Africa,” said Antoinette Gawin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

 

“The coalition’s goal is to support the WHO’s commitments [WHA63.12] and aligns with our global mission to serve more patients. Providing safe access to blood in Africa is one way to achieve this.”

 

The coalition brings together an unprecedented array of health experts, including public-sector research institutes, ministries of health, academia, not-for-profit research and development organisations,

 

NGOs, international organisations and funders all committed to finding solutions to address the challenges facing access to safe, sustainable blood in Africa.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Corruption: Peruvian Congress votes to impeach President Vizcarra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Peru’s Congress has voted to impeach President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he handed out government contracts in return for bribes. Vizcarra said he would accept the vote, not take any legal action, and leave the presidential palace, reports the BBC. Manuel Merino, the speaker of Congress, is expected to assume the presidency until July […]
News Top Stories

PTF: Declining cases indicate victory over COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has said that decline in reported cases of infection and fatalities indicated that the country may have been winning her fight against the disease.   PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who made this disclosure, also warned that the ongoing strike by the […]
News

India’s coronavirus cases surge to 2.9m

Posted on Author Reporter

  India hurtled toward the 3 million mark for coronavirus cases on Friday, reporting 68,898 new infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed. The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2.9 million, reports Reuters. Deaths in the same period jumped by 983, with the total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: