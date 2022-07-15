News

Coalition frowns at continuous incarceration of Dariye, others

A group under the umbrella of the Coalition of Free Dariye Organisation has appealed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to do the needful and transmit the warrant to the agencies responsible for the release of the former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, Jolie Nyame and others without any further delay. The group frowned at the continued incarceration of Dariye despite the presidential pardon granted to him three months ago. The coalition while ad- dressing journalists in Jos, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Council of State, the Governor of Plateau State and the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, for the presidential pardon granted to their illustrious son, Chief Joshua Dariye. According to the leader of the coalition, Rhoda Sanda, their commitments toward the pardon granted to him clearly depicted their demonstration of love and concern towards the plight of the former governor, adding that the mere pronouncement of the Council of State gladdens their hearts and lighten up the darkness .

 

