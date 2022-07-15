Coalition frowns at continuous incarceration of Dariye, others

A group under the umbrella of the Coalition of Free Dariye Organisation has appealed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney- General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to do the needful and transmit the warrant to the agencies responsible for the release of the former governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye, Jolie Nyame and others without any further delay. The group frowned at the continued incarceration of Dariye despite the presidential pardon granted to him three months ago. The coalition while ad- dressing journalists in Jos, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari, the Council of State, the Governor of Plateau State and the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, for the presidential pardon granted to their illustrious son, Chief Joshua Dariye. According to the leader of the coalition, Rhoda Sanda, their commitments toward the pardon granted to him clearly depicted their demonstration of love and concern towards the plight of the former governor, adding that the mere pronouncement of the Council of State gladdens their hearts and lighten up the darkness .
Related Articles
Ikoyi Building Collapse: Unidentified bodies to undergo DNA test, says LASG
The Lagos State government yesterday said that unidentified bodies of victims of the Ikoyi collapsed building would be subjected to DNA tests, with a view to ensuring that the bodies are released to the right families. The government also confirmed that 38 dead bodies were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building, with nine […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
We’re ready for Aba North/ South by-election – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is fully prepared for the March 27 Aba North/South Federal Constituency byeelection in Abia. About 498,390 voters were expected to cast their ballots in 609 polling units spread across 24 Registration Areas (RAs) in the two LGAs of the constituency during the election. INEC National Commissioner and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Dowen tragedy: We demand justice for our son –Ijaw Youth Council
Police begin investigation The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has joined other Nigerians to demand justice for the 12-year- old student of Dowen College, Lagos, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, who died from the injuries he sustained from being bullied in the school by other students. The council said it is shocked by the gruesome development, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)