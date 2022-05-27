News

Coalition hails Peter Obi for dumping PDP

A Coalition for Peter Obi’s (CPO) presidential aspiration has hailed the former governor of Anambra State for yielding to their request to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following perceived dangerous money politics going on in the party currently. The groups in a statement issued after the official announcement of Peter Obi’s defection from the PDP, saying that the opposition party had automatically lost about 15 million votes with the ugly development. The political supporters urged the former governor to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for the President in 2023, to enable him secure victory to render the much anticipated services that would salvage the country from the present mess. They argued that Peter Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on inside the PDP and that was why he was wise to dump the party.

The statement signed by Marcel Ngogbehei, chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) reads: “We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

 

Govt can’t address insecurity, kidnapping, social vices without women –Kaigama

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said not until the Federal Government involves women in policy making, addressing insecurity kidnapping and other forms of social vices, the country would continue to be a mirage   The cleric in a Homily delivered yesterday at Divine Mercy Pastoral Area, Karu in Abuja on the […]
Nollywood star, Ali Nuhu unveils as Checkers Custard new ambassador

  Nollywood topmost actor, director and producer, Ali Nuhu Mohammed has been announced as the latest Brand Ambassador for the popular Checkers Custard.   The crossover actor fondly called ‘Sarki Ali’ was unveiled Wednesday, 16 March, at a signing ceremony held at the Presidential Suite Hall, Tahir Guest Palace, Kano. Speaking during the signing ceremony, […]
Alleged sensational ruling: Edo judge cautions journalists, lawyers

An Edo State High Court, presided by Justice Joseph Acha (Court 2) in Benin City, yesterday cautioned journalists and lawyers to ensure they protect the integrity of their professions and the society they serve. Justice Acha was referring to a ruling he gave in February 17th 2021 in a divorce suit marked B/47b/2020 involving Chief […]

