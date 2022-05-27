Coalition hails Peter Obi for dumping PDP

A Coalition for Peter Obi’s (CPO) presidential aspiration has hailed the former governor of Anambra State for yielding to their request to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following perceived dangerous money politics going on in the party currently. The groups in a statement issued after the official announcement of Peter Obi’s defection from the PDP, saying that the opposition party had automatically lost about 15 million votes with the ugly development. The political supporters urged the former governor to form an alliance with credible Nigerians and run for the President in 2023, to enable him secure victory to render the much anticipated services that would salvage the country from the present mess. They argued that Peter Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on inside the PDP and that was why he was wise to dump the party.

The statement signed by Marcel Ngogbehei, chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) reads: “We are delighted that the former governor of Anambra, Mr Peter Obi, listened to the request of his 23 support groups to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the shenanigans going on inside the party ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...