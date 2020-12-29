News

Coalition: Kukah spoke truth to power in Christmas message

Posted on Author Our Reporter Comment(0)

…warns against further verbal attacks on Catholic Bishop

Some concerned patriots under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Professionals, commended the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship Rt. Revd Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, for what they said was his unparalleled courage to always speak truth to power.

According to the coalition, His Lordship’s Christmas message was a patriotic intervention meant to right some wrongs that had continued to threaten the nation’s secularity, as argued in various quarters.
While calling in individuals and groups to cease further verbal assaults on the fiery cleric, the professional group said the intervention was not a hate message, as being suggested.
In the message entitled: “A Nation in Search of Vindication”, Kukah had regretted the worsening state of insecurity in the country, even as he berated the administration for allegedly promoting nepotism with impunity.
The development has been drawing criticisms from the president’s friends,political associates and party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Reacting to the attacks, the coalition, in a statement, said the country would be a great place to live in, if there were up to three persons like the Catholic bishop.
It warned against drawing inferences from the message, saying nowhere did the scholar of international acclaim call for a couple against government.
“Even during the military era where people dreaded the powers that be at the time, Bishop Kukah, who was then a Catholic priest spoke truth to those at the helm of affairs without fear or favour. He has shown through his actions all the years that he is a true son of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. We should support him for being bold enough to come out to speak what many Nigerians know is the truth but afraid to speak out for fear of the leadership.
“While we must admit that President Muhammad Buhari means well for the nation, we must say that most people in his government are grossly incompetent and don’t deserve to stay around power even in an uncivilized space,” the group stated.
The group said it would not shy away from the truth even though most of the president’s actions drawing criticisms were “in favour of its region”, the coalition stated.
It flayed the alleged marginalisation of the Igbo in every facet of national life, saying the development was not promoting national cohesion which nationalists that laid down their lives for the country’s independence wanted.
“There’s nothing wrong with Bishop kukah’s statement in the actual sense. Some regions particularly the South East have been marginalized in successive governments, and the administration of President Muhammad Buhari came and amplified it,”it added.
It described those attacking Kukah as faceless individuals who were being promoted by selfish people in leadership to silence truth.
“We strongly condemn the wrong approach taken to respond to a message by a patriotic Nigerian by these incompetent people working to derail the president’s agenda.
“It is completely wrong to be attacking Bishop Kukah by some faceless sponsored groups. Bishop kukah did not in anyway call for a coup, he is too learned to do that.
“We stand completely with Bishop Kukah, this government must be fair to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

INEC: We’ve set standard with Edo poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the conduct of Edo election will be used as standard in the conduct of elections in the country.   INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when he wound down the commission’s situation room in Edo, told the staff that attention is now focused on Ondo governorship and […]
News

US presidential election: What to still expect

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

As Americans and the world expect the outcome of the November 3 presidential election in United States, a Professor of Political Science and Executive Dean for Public Policy and Public Service at Hofstra University, Meena Bose, has listed other important timelines that remain in the 2020 electioneering process. US President Donald Trump and his challenger, […]
News

Dan Fodio descendants condole with Tambuwal over monarch’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Umar Abdullahi SOKOTO The clan of Buhari family, who are also descendants of the Islamic re-awakening leader, Shehu Usman Danfodio, yesterday condoled with Governor Aminu Tambuwal, over the death of the District Head of Tambuwal, Alhaji Mainasara Sa’adu Dahiru.   The delegates, who were led by the Sarkin Kudun Sifawa, Alhaji Muhammadu Tambari, said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica