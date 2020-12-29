Coalition: Kukah spoke truth to power in Christmas message

…warns against further verbal attacks on Catholic Bishop Some concerned patriots under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Muslim Professionals, commended the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, His Lordship Rt. Revd Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, for what they said was his unparalleled courage to always speak truth to power.

According to the coalition, His Lordship’s Christmas message was a patriotic intervention meant to right some wrongs that had continued to threaten the nation’s secularity, as argued in various quarters.

While calling in individuals and groups to cease further verbal assaults on the fiery cleric, the professional group said the intervention was not a hate message, as being suggested.

In the message entitled: “A Nation in Search of Vindication”, Kukah had regretted the worsening state of insecurity in the country, even as he berated the administration for allegedly promoting nepotism with impunity.

The development has been drawing criticisms from the president’s friends,political associates and party, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the attacks, the coalition, in a statement, said the country would be a great place to live in, if there were up to three persons like the Catholic bishop.

It warned against drawing inferences from the message, saying nowhere did the scholar of international acclaim call for a couple against government.

“Even during the military era where people dreaded the powers that be at the time, Bishop Kukah, who was then a Catholic priest spoke truth to those at the helm of affairs without fear or favour. He has shown through his actions all the years that he is a true son of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general. We should support him for being bold enough to come out to speak what many Nigerians know is the truth but afraid to speak out for fear of the leadership.

“While we must admit that President Muhammad Buhari means well for the nation, we must say that most people in his government are grossly incompetent and don’t deserve to stay around power even in an uncivilized space,” the group stated.

The group said it would not shy away from the truth even though most of the president’s actions drawing criticisms were “in favour of its region”, the coalition stated.

It flayed the alleged marginalisation of the Igbo in every facet of national life, saying the development was not promoting national cohesion which nationalists that laid down their lives for the country’s independence wanted.

“There’s nothing wrong with Bishop kukah’s statement in the actual sense. Some regions particularly the South East have been marginalized in successive governments, and the administration of President Muhammad Buhari came and amplified it,”it added.

It described those attacking Kukah as faceless individuals who were being promoted by selfish people in leadership to silence truth.

“We strongly condemn the wrong approach taken to respond to a message by a patriotic Nigerian by these incompetent people working to derail the president’s agenda.

“It is completely wrong to be attacking Bishop Kukah by some faceless sponsored groups. Bishop kukah did not in anyway call for a coup, he is too learned to do that.

“We stand completely with Bishop Kukah, this government must be fair to all Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion,” it said.