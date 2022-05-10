Coalition of CSOs condemn released video to blackmail Emefiele

…call of immediate arrest of those behind it

COALITION of Civil Society Groups, CCSG, Tuesday, vehemently condemned purported video released by one online medium to blackmail the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, CCSG, Etuk Bassey Williams, and Secretary General, CCSG,

Abubakar Ibrahim, respectively, and called on the various security agencies to go after those behind the voice recording video.

The Coalition described the video as fake news, libelous, and unacceptable, therefore called on security agents to go after Sahara Reporters which allegedly released the video.

The state reads in part, “We are really disappointed at the unfounded lies of Sahara Reporters who released alleged conversation between the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, his Director, and adviser.

“After we carefully listened to the conversation it was very clear that this online medium deliberately released the video clip to blackmail the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This is really barbaric, uncalled and act of maliciousness, and we condemn it in all it’s entirety because it is belittling of Sahara Reporters to stoop so low to fake the voice of the Governor and others.

“This online medium is making fool of themselves and should be ashamed of themselves.”

However, the groups threatened to file a lawsuit on libel against the online medium.

“If Sahara Reporters refuses to pulldown the fake video clip we will file a lawsuit on libel against it.

“They are being used by some terrible politicians who are just out to sponsor libelous publications to libelous publications just to score cheap political points. We will go after them and expose these sponsors of calumny”, the statement pointed.

However, the group called on Nigerians to discard the purported video, asking them not to believe it, because it is all fabricated and untrue.

“It is very disheartening to see a media organisation to churn glfake news, hence the laws against fake news should be invoked against them.

“They should be investigated by security agents. We also want Nigerians here and in diaspora to discard the video because it is untrue and not to be taken serious”, it added.

