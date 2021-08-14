News

Coalition of indigenous Northern groups vow to resist herdsmen attacks, defend themselves

A coalition of 400 indigenous groups spread across 15 northern states, under the aegis of Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Communities Development Associations, have vowed to resist attacks and killings in their region by herdsmen and also do everything possible to defend ourselves. Addressing a press conference in Jos, the Secretary General of the group, Suleman Sukukum noted that the region had suffered the worst forms of criminality in the hands of herdsmen including kidnapping for ransom, trade in human flesh and parts, human slave trafficking including child trafficking, and sex slavery; banditry and cattle rustling with the government doing little or nothing to stop them. According to him, “over 1.5 million people have been displaced in Benue State, over 700 Women raped in Kebbi State; over 2,500 homes detroyed in Irigwe land between 2nd and 12th of August.

Our girls are being trafficked because they are internally displaced. Our rights to farm, attend school and carry out our legitimate businesses is being denied by these terrorist activities.” The group blamed government for its lack of political will to arrest the insecurity situation in the country especially in their region. “We have also observed with certainty that some public figures, while embarrassed by the security and humanitarian situation, prefer to white-wash or deny the extent and impact of the crisis rather than act decisively in addressing the relevant issues, “the Coalition alleged. “

