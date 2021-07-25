Coalition of Mothers to media: Avoid sensational journalism

Our Reporter

As the nation battles terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of violent crimes, mothers have enjoined the media to resist sensational reportage.

Speaking under the auspices of the ‘Mothers United for Nigeria (MUN)’, the concerned women vowed to continue their advocacy on peaceful coexistence, as well as support for the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), whose troops have continued to sacrifice in defence of their fatherland.

The Mothers used the occasion to lament an online report quoting the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, as purportedly identifying lack of training as the reason the military has not been able to defeat insurgency and other associated crimes.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, read thus: “We are not here to speak for the Nigerian military, but to solicit for understanding for all to come behind the military at this particular time in the history of our country.

“We counsel some sections of the press who are in a hurry to do their report, to verify such before going public.

“Our press should not serve as agents of those who are feeding on the current security challenges.

“As Mothers, we have suffered loss of husbands and children, especially military personnel who are daily paying ultimate sacrifice for the unity and peace of our country. We must continue to support and not vilify them.”

