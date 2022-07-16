Coalition of N’East elders bemoans same faith ticket

Our Correspondent

The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), has expressed reservations over the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to endorse a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

It will be recalled that the presidential candidate of the APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had announced a former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Many prominent individuals,and groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had criticised the development, insisting that political parties must be sensitive to the nation’s diversity, in their decision-making process.

While Tinubu is a Muslim from the South West, Shettima is also a Muslim from the North East geo-political zone of the country.

Specifically, the elders argued that same faith ticket lacked the potential of promoting equity and fairness in a diverse nation, hence will not get their support.

The elders, therefore, appealed to the ruling party to reflect on its action, against the backdrop of the uproar that has continued to greet the move.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the CNEEPD said: “As the 2023 general elections draw near,we the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development have noted with concerns some actions and statements by some political parties and actors in our democratic process.

“The latest being the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle for a same-faith ticket in a multi-religious,multi-ethnic and above all,multi-cultural country like Nigeria.

“As leaders, who have not only monitored but also actively contributed to political developments in Nigeria for decades,we wish to categorically denounce the APC’s action which we view as inimical to the progress and growth of Nigeria.

“The peace in Nigeria is too fragile to contemplate a same faith pairing, as did the APC.

“In the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence, we urge the ruling party to take a second look at their decision.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition has called on relevant security agencies to investigate and bring to deserved justice perpetrators of attacks on some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the South East.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...