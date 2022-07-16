Politics

Coalition of N’East elders bemoans same faith ticket

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

The Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), has expressed reservations over the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to endorse a Muslim/Muslim presidential ticket.

It will be recalled that the presidential candidate of the APC and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had announced a former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

Many prominent individuals,and groups, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), had criticised the development, insisting that political parties must be sensitive to the nation’s diversity, in their decision-making process.

While Tinubu is a Muslim from the South West, Shettima is also a Muslim from the North East geo-political zone of the country.

Specifically, the elders argued that same faith ticket lacked the potential of promoting equity and fairness in a diverse nation, hence will not get their support.

The elders, therefore, appealed to the ruling party to reflect on its action, against the backdrop of the uproar that has continued to greet the move.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Engr. Zana Goni, the CNEEPD said: “As the 2023 general elections draw near,we the Coalition of North East Elders for Peace and Development have noted with concerns some actions and statements by some political parties and actors in our democratic process.

“The latest being the decision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to settle for a same-faith ticket in a multi-religious,multi-ethnic and above all,multi-cultural country like Nigeria.

“As leaders, who have not only monitored but also actively contributed to political developments in Nigeria for decades,we wish to categorically denounce the APC’s action which we view as inimical to the progress and growth of Nigeria.

“The peace in Nigeria is too fragile to contemplate a same faith pairing, as did the APC.

“In the interest of national unity and peaceful co-existence, we urge the ruling party to take a second look at their decision.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition has called on relevant security agencies to investigate and bring to deserved justice perpetrators of attacks on some offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the South East.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Nigeria on the verge of a failed state –Mailafia

Posted on Author BABATOPE OKEOWO and ADEWALE MOMOH

In this interview, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia said Nigeria has all the trappings of a failed state. The fiery economist told BABATOPE OKEOWO and ADEWALE MOMOH, that President Muhammadu Buhari is pursuing a Fulanisation agenda. He also spoke on the state of the nation and solutions […]
Politics

Varsity don clinches APC Plateau Southern Senatorial ticket

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos Prof. Nora Daduut of the Department of French, University of Jos has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Plateau South Senatorial District by-election. The university don pulled 1,936 to place first in the Primary election which held in Shendam LGC of the state. It would […]
Politics

Anambra elections and the ‘Axis of Evil’

Posted on Author Harrison Anyaebgu

After the 2001 September 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center in New York, President George W. Bush coined the phrase “Axis of Evil” to describe three countries which he believed to be coordinators of the terrorism bent on bringing the world to its knees.   In Anambra politics, there exist a similar group […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica