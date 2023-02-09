Coalition of political parties in Lagos endorse Tinubu for president

Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the general election, a Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS), has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria.

The coalition, comprising 28 registered and deregistered political parties in the state, said their choice is based on Tinubu’s track records, which is visible in the public for all to see.

Speaking at the endorsement and formal launch of 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state, the convener of the coalition, Akinola Obadia, said the initiatives Tinubu brought into governance in Lagos State are worthy to be replicated at the national level.

The group said: “The principled patriotism of Asiwaju in history and his advancement of democratic ideals right from the days of NADECO, sustaining the principles, politics and legacies of Awoism as the only surviving Alliance for Democracy (AD) governor in the southwest in 2003 and his hand of fellowship with the north and Buhari in 2015.

“That singular act led to the southwest playing national politics for national development and his consistent monumental infrastructural growth in Lagos State that qualify Lagos to stand on its own as a country.”

