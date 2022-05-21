Coalition of Pro-Biafra groups throw weight behind Igbo presidency

The Coalition of the Pro Biafra Organisations across the old Eastern Region said it has resolved to support the clamour for the Nigeria Presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023. The coalition said it decided to support the Igbo presidency project irrespective of the divide between South-East and South-South.

It added that such divide does not count for committed Igbos who understands the spread of the Igbo clans across the two geo-political zones of Nigeria. The coalition said that inasmuch as it believes seriously in the restoration of the Biafra nation, the condition and living stan-dards of the people of the Old Eastern Region while still in Nigeria are so disturbing that it cannot help but support any move that will reduce the terrible condition.

Comrade Udemba Okwudili, Administrative Secretary of the coalition, said that the people of the old Eastern Region must understand that their oppressors that have deceived and used divide and rule syndrome against their fathers are still relevant in their scheme of political subjection. He said that the coalition has watched the political enslavement by the Northern oligarchs against the Southerners which if unchecked will continue to jeopardize the political and economical emancipation of the people of the old Eastern Region from Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...