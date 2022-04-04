Coalition Passes Vote Of Confidence On Emeifele, Cautions Against Attack

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CCSG) has condemned utterances purportedly released by some organisations, calling for the immediate sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, saying such utterances are aimed at distracting him from performing his responsibilities.

The CCSG, an umbrella body of about 5,000 groups across the country decried making unguided utterances claiming that the apex bank is been mismanaged under Emefiele and passed a vote of confidence on the CBN governor.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, the coalition in a statement signed by the President, Etuk Bassey Williams and Secretary General Abubakar Ibrahim, said Nigerians are aware of his efforts and commitment which is obvious through the wonderful monetary and economic policy that has yielded good results and has helped to stabilize the economy.

Williams said as part of his effort in keeping to his terms of engagement and promises since he assumed office, he has offered numerous interventions and support for SMEs and others.

According to him, “We need to tell the ‘nay sayer’ and other paid agents that during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic, Emefiele was able to mobilize the private sectors and salvage the situation, despite the harsh financial state of the country, he also introduced several policies to support the poor; the farmer’s anchor borrower programme that just witnessed first of its kind of rice pyramid a few months ago.

“He has also created support base for local companies to be competitive and of recent is the Dangote Fertilizer Scheme, and these are aimed at supporting our farmers. Under his watch in CBN for the first time, he ensured diversification of the source of the economy from the oil sector to the non-oil sector.

“When Godwin Emefiele assumed office as the 10th indigenous Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria on June 3, 2014, he promised to build a resilient financial system that can serve the growth and development needs of the Nigeria economy.”

Again, he said Emefiele promised that Bank’s policies and programmes would be designed towards supporting job creation and fostering inclusive growth, in addition to key macroeconomic concerns such as inflation and exchange rate stability in the country.

Speaking further, he said what is astonishing is some claims that the CBN governor is compromising the apex Bank through his political activities.

He noted the claim is most unfortunate, unfounded, and uncharitable.

He also said, “The issue of Campaign Banners of Emefiele is the handwork of Nigerians who are pleased with his effort and achievement as a CBN Governor, his loyalty to Mr. President and his desire to make the APC government deliver on their promises to Nigeria.

“The call is a clarion demand for his service to the nation at large, having performed credibly well.”

Consequently, he said that CBN is not distracted as the man in question has not yielded to the calls coming from all Nigerians because of his loyalty to Mr. President muhammadu Buhari and his resolve to yield and obey the direction and instruction of Mr. president regarding his successor come 2023.

“We do not need any form of distraction, on this note we urge all organizations positioned to execute the unholy and dastardly act of pulling down our best to stop,” he added.

