Coalition petitions UK, US, IGP, others over alleged rights violation of opposition members in Gombe

The Civil Society Groups for Peace, Justice and Development has cried out to the National National Human Rights Commission over the alleged infringement of the rights of members of the opposition political parties (PDP) by the administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state.

The group also registered their grievances with the British and American governments, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu and the National Assembly.

The group has particularly dragged the governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, to the aforementioned persons on behalf of Khalid Muazu Izala who is a chieftain of the peoples democratic party (PDP) and has spent days languishing in the Correctional Centre in Gombe State since 10 of September,2020 until he was released on bail last Tuesday allegedly on the orders of the Governor in breach of sections 39,35,34,41AND 42 of the 1999 constitution.

The coordinator of the group, Comrade Yusuf Yahuza who spoke to journalists after submitting the petition to Human Rights Commission in Abuja on Thursday claimed that the reason for the arrest and detention of Izala was not unconnected to his constructive criticism of some policies and programmes of Governor Inuwa.

The group claimed that Izala was arrested and detained on the orders of a Gombe State magistrate court over the usage of his Facebook page to write defamatory statements against one Garba Mohammed Mairago of the All Progressives Congress(APC),Gombe State Chapter.

The group declared: “It is obvious from the above facts that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya led administration in Gombe State, Nigeria is by all standards, an antithesis of the ideals of your noble organisation, to wit: the rule of Law, democracy ,equity ,justice, fairness, freedom of all men, regardless of their creed, beliefs, race, cultural, religious and political identities.

“The inhuman treatment of the Petitioner by the Governor and his cohorts, apart from being an infringement of the Petitioner’s fundamental rights, flies in the face of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 (as amended) which the Governor by his oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance, swore to abide by; the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (which International instruments have been domesticated in Nigeria).

“Hence,it is our further prayer to your most esteemed organisation that you dissociate your organisation from the policies, programmes and projects of the Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya led administration; call the later out, for its heinous human rights breaches and use all legally permissible means to ensure that the Governor of Gombe State Nigeria is penalized for the said breaches.”

Continuing, the group noted: “Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya’s administration, which criticisms, the Petitioner is entitled to make,by virtue of his constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of expression, and ultimately, for the purpose of promoting democracy, the rule of Law and sustainable development in Gombe State and indeed, Nigeria.

“The strange proceeding at the Chief Magistrate’s Court bear visible proof of the Draconian use of executive powers by the Gombe State Governor, against the Petitioner and Impunity continued to reign supreme over the Petitioner’s constitutional rights as guaranteed to him by the constitution.

“The Petitioner’s arrest and prosecution denied him the right to move and carry out his lawful Business and accordingly, he has been denied any form of earning. The Petitioner continues to wallow in hunger; slept in an overcrowded, poorly lit, insects and rodents infested prison cell, which gory situation, has foisted untold sufferings, physical injuries and psychological trauma on the Petitioner.

“The Petitioner is one out of the numerous ‘Political prisoners ‘of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya led administration in Gombe State, who constantly exploits the machinery of government to intimidate, harass, torture and imprison members of the political opposition (the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and indeed, other concerned citizens who criticize the Governor’s anti masses policies in Gombe State. Governor Yahaya’s credentials of Despondency includes the case of ADAMU BALARABE MAKERA (42year old) and ATIKU BOZA BOZA (28 year old),who as in the instant case, were arrested and detained by Pantami Division Officers of the Nigerian Police Force using the same complainant, Mairago.

“The duo were later arraigned before the Pantami Area Court ,where the Judge remanded them in the Correctional Centre, Gombe State, upon allegations of having “insulted” Governor Yahaya. They both spent 21days In prison before they gained freedom on 19th March, 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...