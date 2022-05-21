Coalition plans one million-man march in 36 States, FCT for Obi

Peter Obi support groups made up of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, have concluded arrangements to organise a one-millionman march in solidarity for the presidential aspiration of the former governor of Anambra State across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise is anchored by the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), which is made up of more than a dozen support groups, who are canvassing for the election of the aspirant as the next President of Nigeria come 2023. According to a statement in Abuja, the Chairman of the Coalition, Mr Marcel Ngogbehei, said that the support groups including, Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Like Minds for Peter Obi (LMPO), Nigeria Needs Peter Obi (NNPO), TakeBackNaija (TBN), Women for Peter Obi (WPO), Associates of Peter Obi (APO), Peter Obi FC (POFC), Peter Obi movement for president (POMP), Associates of Peter Obi (APO/POE) Peter Obi candidacy movement (POCM), Peter Obi Ambassadors (POA), TeamOHO, among others have been mobilised to ensure the success of the movement tomorrow.

The Coalition said that the goal of the one-millionman exercise was to demand that PDP delegates ensure that Peter Obi was voted the Presidential flag bearer on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “We as support groups for Peter Obi are organising a One-Million-Man March on Saturday, May 21, across the 36 States of the feder- ation and FCT in a bid to show maximum solidarity, love, and support for our principal’s divine mandate for the 2023 Presidency”, the coalition stated.

“The 1 million man march is to ensure that Nigerians of like-mindedness come out ‘en masse’ in all the states of the Federation and FCT in solidarity with the presidential aspirant. “The 1 million-manmarch is anchored by Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), which is made up of more than a dozen different support groups for Mr Peter Obi.

